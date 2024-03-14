Is Sun Princess the Future of Princess Cruises? 5 Hits – And 3 Misses - From the Newest Love Boat

I’ve been sailing with Princess Cruises for nearly 20 years, and I have a confession: When I first embarked the massive 177,882-ton Sun Princess in Barcelona, on the eve of its second voyage, I wasn’t sure I liked it.

Aside from the classic “Sea Witch” logo on the funnel and the blue and white flair on the bow, nothing about the 4,300-passenger Sun Princess reminded me of the line. To step aboard Sun Princess could have been to set foot on an entirely new cruise company. Gone were the warm walnut accents that characterized every Princess ship for the past three decades.

Ditto for the heavy use of brass and marble. Even the line’s trademark white stateroom doors and forest-green carpeting were gone.

But as the voyage wore on, I realized that’s not a bad thing. After all, Princess’ trademark “look” dates to 1984, when the revolutionary Royal Princess set sail. Princess further honed its tone in 1990 and 1991 with the launch of the then-Crown Princess and Regal Princess.

It hasn’t changed much since the former Sun Princess debuted in 1995, even while Grand Princess in 1998 ushered a new structural style of ship that would form the backbone for most Princess vessels for the next two decades.

Maybe it was time for a shakeup. Maybe it was time for a new Sun Princess – and a reimagining of what it means to sail with Princess Cruises.

True, there are hiccups. Many entertainment venues aren’t ready, including the much-promoted shows in the new Arena and The Dome. There are issues with the Park19 activity deck, and the Love by Britto specialty restaurant is mired in uncertainty. The Sanctuary, with its exposed design that offers plenty of sun but little shade, doesn’t have the same level of luxury as it did on past vessels.

Those issues will be worked out in time. The bones of the ship are complete. Food is uniformly good. Service is, as always on Princess, friendly and welcoming.

Here are five unexpected features we found we loved– and three things we weren’t fans of -- on Sun Princess.