Is Quito Safe for Solo Female Travel? 10 Safety Tips for Quito, Ecuador

Solo female travel has increased drastically in the last two decades, from traditional land travel to cruising and beyond. As a huge advocate of solo female travel, I do it often. For me, the cons pale in comparison to the pros (heading to the beach, brunch, a bike ride or a nap whenever I want on vacation is unbeatable). Unfortunately, there are some destinations where traveling alone as someone who identifies as female can demand some serious street smarts.

Take Quito, Ecuador. There's a whole lot to love about Quito, which I witnessed myself, from Ecuadorian food bursting with fresh flavors to friendly and welcoming locals and easy access to nature. The city is even recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

However, Ecuador can be dangerous, and that includes the capital city of Quito. As of mid 2024, the U.S. Department of State advises increased caution: "Crime is a widespread problem in Ecuador. Violent crime, such as murder, assault, kidnapping, and armed robbery, is prevalent and widespread." Spotlight Initiative, a UN program to end violence against women and girls, also claims that, based on the statistics of femicides throughout the country, "every 28 hours a woman is murdered for gender-related reasons."

Considering all of this, you might reasonably be wondering if Quito is safe, especially for solo female travelers. Having traveled to Quito solo, I can say that yes, Quito is safe for female-identifying travelers, but taking extra precautions to better protect yourself can help make it safer. Here is our list of 10 safety tips for Quito as a solo female traveler.