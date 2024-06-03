Is Quito Safe for Solo Female Travel? 10 Safety Tips for Quito, Ecuador

Solo female travel has increased drastically in the last two decades, from traditional land travel to cruising and beyond. As a huge advocate of solo female travel, I do it often. For me, the cons pale in comparison to the pros (heading to the beach, brunch, a bike ride or a nap whenever I want on vacation is unbeatable). Unfortunately, there are some destinations where traveling alone as someone who identifies as female can demand some serious street smarts.
Take Quito, Ecuador. There's a whole lot to love about Quito, which I witnessed myself, from Ecuadorian food bursting with fresh flavors to friendly and welcoming locals and easy access to nature. The city is even recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
However, Ecuador can be dangerous, and that includes the capital city of Quito. As of mid 2024, the U.S. Department of State advises increased caution: "Crime is a widespread problem in Ecuador. Violent crime, such as murder, assault, kidnapping, and armed robbery, is prevalent and widespread." Spotlight Initiative, a UN program to end violence against women and girls, also claims that, based on the statistics of femicides throughout the country, "every 28 hours a woman is murdered for gender-related reasons."
Considering all of this, you might reasonably be wondering if Quito is safe, especially for solo female travelers. Having traveled to Quito solo, I can say that yes, Quito is safe for female-identifying travelers, but taking extra precautions to better protect yourself can help make it safer. Here is our list of 10 safety tips for Quito as a solo female traveler.
Your accommodation should have excellent security in place (ask about this before booking) and be in a safe area of the city. The safest areas for tourists in Quito include La Carolina, La Floresta, La Mariscal and Quito Old Town/Historical Center (Centro Histórico de Quito).
The financial district, which is La Carolina, is the most modern area of the city and is centered around a park with the same name. La Floresta is a hip, bohemian neighborhood in the city, especially popular with foodies, while La Mariscal bustles with restaurants, hotels and bars. This is your spot for a thrilling nightlife. Lastly, Quito Old Town is an entire district consisting of well-preserved colonial buildings and is the least-altered old city center in all of Latin America.
Even though these are considered relatively safe neighborhoods, things are a bit different in Quito at night.
At the time of publication, Quito's current curfew is 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., so being in the streets during this window is already not advised. However, hours surrounding them while it's dark outside are also known to be unsafe; even the U.K. government advises visitors to "avoid walking alone in quiet areas or at night."
I didn't personally walk around at night while visiting Quito, but I did take a tour-operated bus ride with others past curfew and the streets were deserted, including small groups usually outside of store fronts. Prior to that bus ride, I stubbornly assumed I would be just fine if I'd walked around by myself at night. Afterwards, however, I knew that I wouldn't be comfortable in some places because of low lighting and groups.
This isn't to say you can't explore the nightlife in Quito. If you do, take precautions. Don't walk around in the streets, even if your destination is within walking distance. Make sure you have a safe ride to and from your desired destination and you're traveling in a group.
Uber and EasyTaxi are legitimate rideshare apps you can use while in Quito. All three allow you to pay via the app and show you your driver's information. EasyTaxi, for example, even shows you the driver's registration and their license.
Don't hail the city taxis found on the streets -- ever. Taxis have been reported to lead to kidnappings and victims being forced to withdraw money from an ATM. Some victims have been sexually assaulted and beaten as well, per the U.S. Department of State.
If anybody loves traveling solo with all their heart, it's yours truly. But, this is one of those places where traveling with others can simply be more comforting and possibly increase your own safety. Whether you go on day tours, meet new friends in your hotel or meet people on a Galapagos cruise, try your best to make friends and explore with them rather than go it alone.
As mentioned earlier, it's best practice to travel in groups (and making friends while traveling is one of the best parts of exploring the world). However, you might want to do a gut check with anyone overly friendly in bars and other establishments in Quito.
While statistics are unknown, there have been anecdotal reports of victims being offered things like food, drinks or even pamphlets that have been tainted with drugs like Scopolamine. Scopolamine is a drug that can temporarily but quickly incapacitate victims, and can be ingested by inhalation.
Politely decline anything offered to you -- even if someone looks well-mannered -- and simply walk away. If you believe you have been drugged, seek medical attention immediately.
While we all may love our expensive jewelry and gadgets, leave these in your hotel room's lock box or, if possible, at home. Leaving off your jewelry or keeping it hidden makes you stand out less to chain snatchers and others. Theft is a major issue in Quito, especially the opportunistic kind (as it is in many tourist destinations around the world). It's better to leave these in a safe place behind than to wear them and unnecessarily put yourself at risk.
Keep your purse or small bag close to you and in front of you or within your eyesight at all times. It's fine to take out your phone and take photos once, but do so quickly and not next to a busy street where people riding past can reach out and steal it from you. Don't carry wads of cash in public and keep your passport in a safe location in your hotel room when possible.
I'm a big fan of living in the moment -- visiting places and only using Wi-Fi as I go -- but there are certain places where having cell service is worth the extra expense. Quito is one of them.
Before arriving, set up international service with your cell phone provider so it's ready to go once you arrive in Ecuador. And, as always, make sure your phone is fully charged every time you go out. Bonus points for bringing a fully charged external battery and cable, too.
You'll want your phone fully operational, not only for using apps like Google Maps for navigational purposes, but also staying in contact with anyone you know locally or even calling emergency numbers.
In case of emergencies, call the local police in Quito by dialing 911. It's also recommended to keep the address and phone number of the U.S. Embassy in Quito easily accessible:
U.S. Embassy
Avigiras E12-170 y Eloy Alfaro
Quito, Ecuador
Telephone: +593-2-398-5000
Be aware of your surroundings at all times, no matter where you are or if you're alone or with others. Notice available exits and the people around you -- and if they make you feel uncomfortable. The phrase "have your head on a swivel" is helpful in Quito, implying you should know what's around you in a 360-degree sense, not only what's in front of you.
As a woman who appreciates and celebrates self-expression in outfits, it pains me to have to make this point but it's necessary. You'll likely get catcalled more often than you may be used to while in Quito, so if you want to minimize those chances, it's best to put on more conservative outfits. On the other hand, if catcalling rolls off of you like water, then dress as you'd like.
Don't engage with catcallers, no matter how tempting it may be or gratifying it might feel. Simply ignore them and keep going on your way.
As a seasoned solo female traveler, I feel compelled to share another small (optional) tip: Consider purposefully making yourself less eye-catching before going out. This is something that I do when I'm in countries or cities where catcalling and unwanted male-on-female attention feels more prevalent. This practice has also cropped up in conversations with other solo female-identifying travelers.
How do I do this? Honestly: Wear unflattering clothes; go without makeup; put your hair up or in a style that's not exactly becoming and even going so far as wearing neutral/dark colors (no pastels or neons). It's a sad truth, but this helps lessen the chances of getting unwanted attention.
That brings us to our final and possibly most helpful point: Always trust your gut. If you get an uneasy feeling while out in Quito, listen to it and get away immediately. There's no need to push that feeling aside because, while you may be overreacting, your gut is often right.
Even if it's not, your gut feeling can make you uncomfortable to the point that you aren't enjoying your day exploring or might lead to more emotional distress that affects you in other ways. If that gut feeling arises, leave the area where you're uneasy. Again, be aware of your surroundings and duck into a busy restaurant or store nearby. You could also then find a safe path to your hotel while in a safe place.