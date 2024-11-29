Pinnacle Grill Menu Includes Just 3 Steak Cuts

Ribeye Steak in Pinnacle Grill on HAL Koningsdam (Photo: Holland America Line)

The cover charge per person at dinner is $46 + 18% so $54, and for that you get a choice of nine apps, three steak cuts, a variety of sides and a selection of desserts.

What struck us was the small number of steak cuts that are included in that cover charge – just the filet mignon, NY strip and ribeye.

If you want something other than those three, for example a Tomahawk to share, you are looking at a $45 supplement, surf and turf add $10 and a Delmonico incurs a $25 additional charge.

Roasted rack of lamb in the Pinnacle Grill on HAL (Photo: HAL)

If you don’t want steak, there is Jidori chicken, lamb chops and pork chop on offer; as well as seafood dishes including salmon, scallops and halibut.

There are also three vegetarian options – heirloom and tomato eggplant, Beyond Meat koftas and an asparagus and mushroom risotto.

This is compared to Princess Cruises’ Crown Grill which includes four cuts of steak, the additional being a Kansas City strip, and this comes in at just $39pp (plus the 18%) and the surf n turf option is the same, an additional $10. Carnival’s Fahrenheit 555 is also $49 pp, and is very similar in what it offers (though no upcharge for the surf n turf).

MSC’s Butcher’s Cut is hard to make a comparison with as it’s a la carte (the NY Strip alone starts at $38).

The outlier here is Chops Grille, which has risen to $69.99 pp on Oasis-class ships, and has a very similar menu to any other big ship steak restaurant.