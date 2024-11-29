Pinnacle Grill is a mainstay across the Holland America Line fleet, the line’s signature specialty restaurant which it claims is “the ultimate steak house at sea”.
That’s a huge claim to make when there are a number of very worthy contenders for that accolade – Princess Cruises’ Crown Grill, Carnival’s Fahrenheit 555 and MSC Cruises’ Butcher’s Cut immediately come to mind (among others).
The line recently launched a refreshed menu with a regional twist. The revamped offerings continue to highlight steaks, while also including a variety of seafood, chicken, lamb and vegetarian options.
Signature dishes from Chef David Burke remain core to the menu, including his "Clothesline Candied Bacon” (see below).
New at Pinnacle Grill is a rotating selection of regional dishes prepared with local ingredients and local sourced fish, reflecting the flavors of each destination.
We got onboard HAL’s Koningsdam on a 4-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego to put that claim to the test.
Diners eating at Pinnacle Grill (Photo: HAL)
Always a good sign – the restaurant was full the night we ate there (the penultimate night of this short cruise).
And it’s worth noting that this was not because diners had opted for HAL’s “Have It All” package, as that is only applicable for six nights or longer.
Also worth noting that Pinnacle Grill is the largest restaurant on the ship, with 116 covers.
Ribeye Steak in Pinnacle Grill on HAL Koningsdam (Photo: Holland America Line)
The cover charge per person at dinner is $46 + 18% so $54, and for that you get a choice of nine apps, three steak cuts, a variety of sides and a selection of desserts.
What struck us was the small number of steak cuts that are included in that cover charge – just the filet mignon, NY strip and ribeye.
If you want something other than those three, for example a Tomahawk to share, you are looking at a $45 supplement, surf and turf add $10 and a Delmonico incurs a $25 additional charge.
Roasted rack of lamb in the Pinnacle Grill on HAL (Photo: HAL)
If you don’t want steak, there is Jidori chicken, lamb chops and pork chop on offer; as well as seafood dishes including salmon, scallops and halibut.
There are also three vegetarian options – heirloom and tomato eggplant, Beyond Meat koftas and an asparagus and mushroom risotto.
This is compared to Princess Cruises’ Crown Grill which includes four cuts of steak, the additional being a Kansas City strip, and this comes in at just $39pp (plus the 18%) and the surf n turf option is the same, an additional $10. Carnival’s Fahrenheit 555 is also $49 pp, and is very similar in what it offers (though no upcharge for the surf n turf).
MSC’s Butcher’s Cut is hard to make a comparison with as it’s a la carte (the NY Strip alone starts at $38).
The outlier here is Chops Grille, which has risen to $69.99 pp on Oasis-class ships, and has a very similar menu to any other big ship steak restaurant.
Seared Scallops in the Pinnacle Grill on HAL (Photo: HAL)
For the appetizers, we went traditional and opted for the wild mushroom soup and jumbo shrimp cocktail. Other options include salad, steak tartare, jumbo lump crab cakes and lobster bisque.
If you are feeling flush, there is even caviar for a hefty $80 supplement. There’s also an optional wine pairing for an additional $20 per person for which you get three wines, a sparkling rose, a white and a red (but note they are small pours).
The soup was rich and tasty and the shrimp cocktail, though we are more used to it being presented in a large glass of ice with the sauce center, was just as tasty presented on a long plate. The shrimps were fat and delicious, and the sauce was tangy and rich.
Clothesline Candied Bacon in Pinnacle Grill on HAL (Photo: HAL)
You can’t beat a bit of theater when it comes to a specialty restaurant, and we love the aptly named “Clothesline Candied Bacon” by TV chef David Burke.
It’s a fun addition to the menu at no extra cost and comes out exactly how it’s described – strips of candied bacon hanging from what looks like a metal clothesline, hanging on a mini butcher’s hook. A colleague described them as looking like “entrails”, but don’t let that put you off – the taste was thick and rich and sweet and makes for a fun interlude and talking point before the main event (and great to get an extra thrown in).
My son ordered the 8-oz filet mignon and I opted for the 12-oz NY strip. Let’s just say he was a little underwhelmed when it appeared and was left a little hungry after he’d finished it in a few bites. But he’s also 6ft 2ins, 14-years-old and has a very healthy appetite. However, it was cooked exactly as ordered (medium rare) and was tender and tasty.
NY Strip steak on HAL Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)
The NY strip (above) was a good size, perfectly cooked and delicious. It was lacking a bit of that charcoal taste you get at some steak houses, but otherwise it hit the spot. We were both very impressed by the fries, which came out piping hot.
Souffle and vanilla cream on HAL Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)
I was looking forward to my steak house staple of NY cheesecake, so I was a little disappointed it wasn’t on the menu.
However, crème brulee and a souffle were, so we opted for those instead (there is also Key lime pie and not-so-classic Baked Alaska).
The souffle was outstanding, and the vanilla cream so delicious that my waiter brought me another pot.
The crème brulee was perfect – the glaze blackened and hard, and the inside a perfect creamy texture. What struck me was how much better it was than what was on offer in the main dining room the night before. It was as if they were two completely different dishes with the same name.
New York Strip steak in Pinnacle Grill (Photo: HAL)
Pinnacle Grill is the only specialty restaurant open at lunchtime and many people don’t know you can eat here for just $19 per person, or $22 with the 18% charge, which offers amazing value.
True, the menu is significantly different, with fewer app choices and just two steak cuts on offer – a 12 oz prime strip loin and beef tenderloin, and a beef sandwich and a burger as the two other steak options.
But you’d still be hard pressed to get a steak on land anywhere near that amount, let alone an app and a dessert.
Pinnacle Grill on Koningsdam (Photo: HAL)
On Koningsdam at least you have a choice of three specialty restaurants – Tamarind, Rudi’s Sel de Mer and Pinncale Grill.
We also ate at Tamarind (for the same cover charge), and although I am a huge fan of Asian cuisine, we felt that PG had the edge in this instance.
As for Rudi’s, we didn’t eat there, but a former colleague (traveling on the same cruise) did at $55 pp and his verdict – PG had the edge, in terms of value.
So, considering many lines are increasing their cover charges to in some cases north of $70, a $54 cover charge is a bit of a steal for an app, a steak, the candied bacon, a wide variety of sides and a delicious dessert.
So if you are considering a specialty restaurant on a HAL ship, our conclusion is yes – the Pinnacle Grill is worth it.