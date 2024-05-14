Is Icon of the Seas Too Expensive? Here’s What to Book Instead

Other Royal Caribbean International Options

Wonder of the Seas at Labadee, Haiti (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

If you are seeking to stay within the family so to speak, other Royal Caribbean ship classes that were the bee’s knees not too long ago might make for a more budget-friendly trip now. The Oasis-class remains concurrent, with future new ships still planned within the older series, but its vessels are relatively cheaper than Icon.

In many cases, the older a ship the less expensive it will be, which would make the namesake Oasis of the Seas built in 2009 the most frugal choice. But since the second ship in the series – Allure of the Seas – remains the only one yet to receive the class’ latest enhancements (like The Ultimate Abyss drop slide and other features), Allure of the Seas could actually be the best one to target until it does get updated. (The ship's planned refurbishment was put on the back burner during the global health pandemic.)

Central Park on Allure of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Much of what makes Icon of the Seas stand out was first introduced on the Oasis class, if not even the older Voyager and Freedom-classes, from the expansive central Royal Promenade “mall” to the AquaTheater live performance venue turned AquaDome on Icon.

That means there's something for Icon fans to love about Royal Caribbean's older, but no less awe-inspiring, Oasis-class ships -- including the newest member, Utopia of the Seas.