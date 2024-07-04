Is Hebridean Princess the Best Way to See Scotland for an American?

Hebridean Island Cruises’ Hebridean Princess sails exclusively around the highlands and islands of Scotland, visiting a number of out-of-the-way places on 10- and 11-night cruises.

The 48-passenger ship is arguably the most exclusive – and expensive – way to Scotland, by sea (in fact, it’s so exclusive it was chartered by the late Queen Elizabeth II not once, but twice.)

The ship (a former ferry, but don’t let that put you off), has been lavishly restored and offers a very traditional, almost throwback way to cruise, with set dining times and formal attire required every evening.

The vibe is more akin to a small country house hotel at sea, rather than a cruise ship.

We got onboard to find out if Hebridean Island Cruises’ Hebridean Princess is the best way to see Scotland for an American.