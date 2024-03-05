Is Cozumel Safe? What Cruisers Need to Know

Cozumel Safety: How to Stay Healthy in Cozumel

Cruise ships docked at the Puerto Maya piers in Cozumel (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

There are no vaccines required to enter Mexico at Cozumel, but the CDC recommends travelers be up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B and Measles. Because Dengue fever and Chikungunya are prevalent, insect repellent is recommended while in port to prevent mosquito bites.

Sunscreen is a huge factor while in port in Cozumel, but be aware that the use of chemical sunscreen is banned on the island. Instead, you’ll want a combination of protective sun wear like hats and rash guards and mineral sunscreens that contain zinc oxide.

For a safe visit to Cozumel, beverages consumed in port are also a chief concern for your health. The standard rule for drinks is to avoid tap water and anything that has come in contact with it. That includes ice, so don’t put your lips directly on a can, bottle or glass that has been in contact with ice or wash water. Instead, drink from a straw.

Properly cooked and handled food is rarely a problem. Tourist officials in Cozumel stress that food vendors near the piers would not stay in business very long if food borne illness were an ongoing problem for cruise passengers. The number one thing you can do if you plan to eat in port is to wash your hands at every opportunity and always take sanitizer with you in case that's not possible.

Stay exceptionally hydrated because the heat in Cozumel can be brutal. Don’t leave the ship without bottled water for each person in your group, then don’t forget to drink it. You don’t want to faint on the pier and require medical treatment, either in town or onboard the ship.