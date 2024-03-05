Is Cozumel Safe? What Cruisers Need to Know

Is Cozumel safe for cruise passengers? Cozumel, located in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula in the Caribbean, is not only the busiest port of call in the country but also among the busiest cruise ports of call in the world. That may sound nerve-racking, but whether you are looking at it from the perspective of health and safety, weather safety or crime that might affect passengers while in the port, Cozumel is generally considered a safe port of call in every way.
But knowing that cruise passengers want both facts and advice on Cozumel safety, Cruise Critic went in search of the information you need to plan a safe day of adventure in Cozumel. Let’s break it all down.
There are no vaccines required to enter Mexico at Cozumel, but the CDC recommends travelers be up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B and Measles. Because Dengue fever and Chikungunya are prevalent, insect repellent is recommended while in port to prevent mosquito bites.
Sunscreen is a huge factor while in port in Cozumel, but be aware that the use of chemical sunscreen is banned on the island. Instead, you’ll want a combination of protective sun wear like hats and rash guards and mineral sunscreens that contain zinc oxide.
For a safe visit to Cozumel, beverages consumed in port are also a chief concern for your health. The standard rule for drinks is to avoid tap water and anything that has come in contact with it. That includes ice, so don’t put your lips directly on a can, bottle or glass that has been in contact with ice or wash water. Instead, drink from a straw.
Properly cooked and handled food is rarely a problem. Tourist officials in Cozumel stress that food vendors near the piers would not stay in business very long if food borne illness were an ongoing problem for cruise passengers. The number one thing you can do if you plan to eat in port is to wash your hands at every opportunity and always take sanitizer with you in case that's not possible.
Stay exceptionally hydrated because the heat in Cozumel can be brutal. Don’t leave the ship without bottled water for each person in your group, then don’t forget to drink it. You don’t want to faint on the pier and require medical treatment, either in town or onboard the ship.
You’ve no doubt heard tales of waves crashing over docks, ships crashing into piers and cruises canceled due to hurricanes. While all those things have happened, catastrophic events like these are rare. Cruise lines would never have made Cozumel cruise port such a busy port if catastrophes happened there every week.
Quite simply, Cozumel is a hugely popular tourist destination known for its calm clear waters and moderate weather most of the year. There is always a possibility that bad weather might alter your ship’s plans for docking in Cozumel, but those events are rare and typically limited to the late summer months. Rest assured that your cruise line has a vested interest in keeping their ship and passengers safe.
How safe is Cozumel when it comes to activities in the water? Coz is known as a popular diving and snorkeling destination. Recent events in other cruise ports that might give one pause before scheduling a cruise to Cozumel include shark attacks and overturned tour boats. We found only three reports of fatal shark attacks near Cozumel, and those took place in 1993 and 1997, so we can cross sharks off the list of worries.
Jellyfish, on the other hand, are more of a concern. There are no species in Cozumel’s waters that cause death or severe illness, fortunately, but painful stings are possible. To lessen that possibility, experts recommend protective clothing and thick sea-safe sunscreens that create a barrier on the skin that may prevent toxins from contacting the skin.
As for boating excursions, anytime you place yourself in the care of a small boat operator, there is a risk. The most important thing is that you feel safe onboard a tour boat. If there aren’t visible life jackets or if safety on the boat feels lax, you might be better off canceling the tour. Ship sanctioned tours have been checked out by the cruise line and have standards they must abide by.
Shore excursions in Cozumel include those that utilize motorized vehicles of all sorts, from four-wheelers and side-by-sides to Jeeps and motorbikes. As with excursions that take place on the water, expect a safety briefing and if that briefing (or any part of the tour after it begins) leaves you feeling unsafe, skip the tour and find another activity.
If you choose to drive anything motorized on the island, it’s important to know the laws and be aware of potential hazards, including those posed by fellow tourists. It’s also wise to verify that your travel insurance will cover accidents when you participate in motorized activities.
Located in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Cozumel often has a travel advisory Level 2 in place. It’s a warning to use increased caution when traveling there. That’s good advice anywhere you travel. Violent crime is more prevalent on Mexico’s mainland than on the island of Cozumel, and in either case, is less likely in tourist areas almost anywhere in Mexico.
Cozumel visitors are far more likely to encounter non-violent crimes like theft by pickpockets. Never leave valuables unattended, and even placing valuables in a seemingly safe place like a beach locker can lead to theft. The easiest way to avoid becoming a victim is to not take valuables off the ship with you that cannot always remain with you.
If you plan to visit the beach or take part in water activities, it’s best to take only what can get wet or what will fit inside a waterproof pouch or container that you can keep with you. This applies to your phone, credit cards, cash, fancy sunglasses and your ID.
One other tip to stay safe in Cozumel is to stay sober. The simple fact is that keeping your wits about you is the best way to stay safe everywhere. And let’s not forget that Cozumel generates pier runners who have missed all aboard time on an almost daily basis. How many of those were drinking? And how safe will Cozumel feel when you’re left standing alone on the pier with no place to go?