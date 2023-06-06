Is Carnival Vista the Ship for You?

The 3,954-passenger Carnival Vista appeals to people who want lots of fun choices on their next vacation. Even if you've never cruised before, here are 10 reasons why this first-in-class ship should be your next vacation destination.

Carnival Vista may just be the right ship for you if:

You crave adrenaline when you travel.

Vista features SkyRide, an open-air, pedal-powered aerial ride in which you have to "bike" your way around an 800-foot track suspended 150 feet above sea level. And, 20 rope bridges of varying degrees of difficulty comprise the SkyCourse ropes circuit.

You enjoy water parks.

Carnival Vista is home to one of Carnival's largest WaterWorks water park. It has two waterslides including the Kaleid-O-Slide, on which riders twist and turn their way through a 455-foot-long enclosed tube on one- and two-person rafts while kaleidoscopic special effects trip the light fantastic.

You like to chill with your friends.

The Clubhouse at SportSquare provides a variety of indoor fun including mini-bowling, sports video gaming and more.

You're a movie special effects junkie.

Carnival Multiplex features a Thrill Theater and a first-at-sea IMAX theater. In the Thrill Theater moviegoers are treated to a multisensory experience with 3-D images on screen and seats that move along with the movie's actions. The IMAX theater plays first-run Hollywood blockbusters and IMAX documentaries.

You like comedy clubs.

Punchliner Comedy Club showcases a rotating lineup of comedians to keep passengers in stitches.

You prefer beer on tap.

Vista is home to Carnival's first at-sea brewery with two copper-topped glass kettles fermenting fresh ales and lagers in the RedFrog Pub.

You love New England-style seafood fry-ups.

Seafood Shack serves up a sealicious lunch and dinner menu of fried shrimp, lobster rolls, crab cakes, fried clams, steamed lobster and other seafood staples.

You want to spend quality time with your kids.

Carnival Vista boasts a dedicated family zone called the Family Harbor that provides staterooms designed specifically with families in mind, as well as the Family Harbor Lounge outfitted with large-screen TVs, games, free breakfast and daily ice cream snacks. Vista also hosts the Seuss at Sea program, which features the whimsical reading and play area Dr. Seuss Bookville, the imaginative The Cat in the Hat and Friends character breakfast and the Seuss-a-palooza Story Time and Parade.

You don't want to share a pool with the rest of the ship.

Carnival Vista passengers staying in the Havana Cabana cabins have exclusive use of the outdoor Havana pool.

You want a dedicated kid-free zone that doesn't cost extra.

The complimentary, adults-only Serenity retreat puts lots of distance between you and the rest of the ship – especially any rambunctious little 'uns.