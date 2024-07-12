Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Greece has long been at the top of my travel bucket list, but I’d always assumed it would be a trip my husband and I would take by ourselves, once the kids were a bit older. The thought of exploring a foreign country, on our own, with two little ones in tow just seemed too overwhelming (and exhausting) to consider.
But when given the chance to take my 7-year-old daughter on a seven-night Mediterranean cruise aboard Disney Dream – visiting five different ports of call in Italy and Greece – I jumped at the opportunity.
It was an incredible trip, filled with core memories that will last a lifetime. One of my biggest takeaways? Visiting these Mediterranean countries by cruise ship made the trip so much more doable (and enjoyable) with kids than I’d ever considered.
Here’s why.
The cost of flying abroad can be expensive, and the length of the flight can be tough for both kids and adults. When considering how to take full advantage of both the price and length of your flights, a cruise delivers a powerful return on investment, given the wide array of places you’re able to conveniently visit in one trip.
On our sailing, we visited five different destinations: Rome, Naples, Athens, Mykonos and Chania. If you’re looking at alternate land-based options, you can pick one city and book an extended stay. While great for a fully immersive vacation, this wouldn’t deliver the full range of experiences in one trip that our cruise did. Or you could follow a similar multi-country itinerary by land, filled with busy travel days and the potential for logistical hiccups which can throw a massive wrench in the plans.
The thought of navigating travel disruptions in a foreign country with children was something that kept me from considering a European trip with kids in the first place. A cruise erased all of those concerns for our family, and allowed us to truly enjoy the journey from start to finish.
While the opportunity to explore local cultures and some of the most historic wonders of the world was incredibly important to us on our trip, there’s also something to be said for being able to return to a trusted home base. A place where my daughter could indulge in all the free chicken fingers and pizza her heart desired (though she did confidently say the gyro she had in Athens was the best thing she’d ever eaten), where one room could serve as our home-away-from-home for the full trip and where we could come back and recharge with the creature comforts our daughter is used to.
We were lucky to have had seven gorgeous days, weather-wise, on our cruise, Had there been any inclement weather, though, I was confident that there would be plenty for us all to do onboard, from kids clubs and the onboard movie theater to daily activities and special events. Dealing with poor weather would be a huge concern if we were exploring by land, adding an extra layer of logistical planning and causing potentially disappointing alternatives.
We chose to book all of the shore excursions on our trip through the cruise line, which provided an extra layer of confidence that we wouldn’t end up caught on a viral video as pier runners or, worse – particularly with a child, left behind in port, as would have happened had an independently-booked tour run late. It also gave us comfort in knowing that the company was legit, and we wouldn’t be taking a risk on the tour provider.
That said, we did book independently during our pre-cruise stay in Rome, for a guided tour of the Colosseum. While the tour itself was great, there were some logistical headaches and language barriers that we just didn’t have on our cruise line-booked excursions. There was an extra level of hand-holding with the cruise line that was appreciated when traveling abroad with a child.
Prior to boarding our cruise, we spent a busy day exploring Rome and the Colosseum, hitting the ground running as soon as our flight landed. Once our cruise started, the adventures continued, trekking through Capri and Athens and seeing all that the region had to offer. Highlights included beautiful vistas, delicious sorbetto and fantastic shopping, as well as historic ruins, the home of the modern day Olympics and the aforementioned, life-changing gyro.
While absolutely incredible, those days would exhaust anyone – especially young kids. The cruise ship provided the perfect anecdote for those adventure-filled days. While we had five port days, all ended mid-afternoon, which was useful for tired little legs.
We also had two sea days built in. Those days consisted of playing in the pool, riding the ship’s AquaDuck, visiting the kids’ club, checking out the spa and just taking it all a bit slower. Those built-in rest days came guilt-free and provided plenty to do, since the ship was a destination in and of itself.
One of my favorite parts of traveling is meeting new people, and a cruise was the perfect vehicle for that. We had the opportunity to disembark in a new port every day and meet and engage with locals and fellow travelers. Then, at the end of the day, we were able to come back to our onboard family that we’d built for the week.
Our amazing cabin steward, Ana, greeted us every morning with a smile and surprised our daughter every evening with how she’d left our cabin at turndown. She left elaborate towel animals and chocolates, and even put together a fully Moana-themed bed.
Thanks to Disney’s rotational dining, our two servers, Jason and Keneisha, followed us from dinner to dinner each night. Jason knew exactly how many scoops of ranch to give our daughter on her salad, and would swing by with brain-busters to keep us occupied and having fun. Keneisha brought my trusty soda over each night without my asking, and would make the most delicate origami animals for our daughter. One night, she surprised her with an entire pack of origami animals waiting for her arrival at our table.
They became family to us while we were onboard, and we looked forward to seeing them each and every day. We talked to them about our daily adventures, and shared stories about our families; it was lovely to have some familiar faces to return to.
Saying goodbye to them was harder than I anticipated, and it just goes to show how strong that onboard community is. When people at home ask our daughter about the cruise, it’s Ana, Jason and Keneisha who are usually brought up first. Their impression will be everlasting, and their kindness to our family will never go underappreciated.