Greece has long been at the top of my travel bucket list, but I’d always assumed it would be a trip my husband and I would take by ourselves, once the kids were a bit older. The thought of exploring a foreign country, on our own, with two little ones in tow just seemed too overwhelming (and exhausting) to consider.

But when given the chance to take my 7-year-old daughter on a seven-night Mediterranean cruise aboard Disney Dream – visiting five different ports of call in Italy and Greece – I jumped at the opportunity.

Dunn family on Disney Dream (Photo: Disney photographer)

It was an incredible trip, filled with core memories that will last a lifetime. One of my biggest takeaways? Visiting these Mediterranean countries by cruise ship made the trip so much more doable (and enjoyable) with kids than I’d ever considered.

Here’s why.