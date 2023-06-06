Intrigued by the World's Most Exotic Destinations? Take an Expedition Cruise

Sponsored by Cruise Critic’s Cruise Content Studio

Don't let the grail of an expedition cruise to Antarctica or the Arctic blind you to the world between the polar extremes. Certainly, it's a privilege to follow in the immortal frozen footsteps of Ernest Shackleton and his crew, and a passage through the Arctic calls out with its novelty and continent-spanning scale.

Yet, elsewhere on the planet, the ability of nimble expedition cruise ships to cozy up to remote destinations -- some of which were previously inaccessible to all but the most driven, resourceful travelers -- has opened up places that rival the aforementioned icy wonderlands in wilderness and wildlife. And, they're not all as bound by seasonal limitations. These are unique experiences, the kind of trips that Silversea Expeditions, for instance, features in its Wild Expedition series. These ports of call share with each other uncommon natural beauty, vibrant local cultures, incredible wildlife and active exploring.