Hong Kong

Experience a classic…

The tram that takes people up to The Peak, a swanky neighborhood of glossy malls and multimillion-dollar homes, has put the "fun" in funicular for more than 130 years. The biggest draw is Sky Terrace 428, Hong Kong's highest viewing platform; head up here for obligatory photos of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong's iconic skyline and then pick up the 2.2-mile Peak Circle Walk, a tree-shaded path with knockout views and comparatively few tourists.

Now go deeper…

There are no monks milling about the laymen-led Man Fat Sze temple in Sha Tin, a district located in Hong Kong's New Territories, but the translation of its name in English -- Ten Thousand Buddhas Monastery -- is no exaggeration. Some 13,000 statues dot the grounds at this sprawling temple complex, which includes five temples, four pavilions, a nine-tiered pagoda and a turtle pond.

Of special note are the 500 wildly expressive, human-sized statues lining the 431 steps that lead to the top -- a climb made all the more enchanting because its cuts through a bamboo forest. Once you reach the main altar, look for the robed figure embalmed in Chinese lacquer, painted in gold leaf and seated in the lotus position inside a glass cube. That's the temple's late founder, Rev. Yuet Kai, preserved here for all eternity. On your walk back to Sha Tin station, stop for a set lunch or hot pot dinner at Shing Kee Noodles, a family-run restaurant adored by locals.