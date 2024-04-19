Calling all Swifties: Drop everything now because there's a Taylor Swift cruise hitting the high seas.

"In My Cruise Era" is a fan-operated sailing on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas where Taylor Swift fans can congregate, make friends and engage in Swift-themed activities galore. Fans get the unique opportunity to sail with like-minded fans for four nights on this Swiftie haven-like cruise.

If you're like us and spinning like a girl in a brand new dress just thinking about it, here's everything you need to know about this Taylor Swift cruise.