Calling all Swifties: Drop everything now because there's a Taylor Swift cruise hitting the high seas.
"In My Cruise Era" is a fan-operated sailing on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas where Taylor Swift fans can congregate, make friends and engage in Swift-themed activities galore. Fans get the unique opportunity to sail with like-minded fans for four nights on this Swiftie haven-like cruise.
If you're like us and spinning like a girl in a brand new dress just thinking about it, here's everything you need to know about this Taylor Swift cruise.
The Taylor Swift cruise, officially named "In My Cruise Era," is a theme cruise held by the travel agency Marvelous Mouse Travels in association with Royal Caribbean. This partial charter on Allure of the Seas sails round-trip from Miami on Oct. 21, 2024 -- the day after Swift's three-show run in Miami for The Eras Tour. The sailing makes stops in Nassau, Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Marvelous Mouse Travels is composed of three best friends and Taylor fans, which isn't endorsed or affiliated with TASRM or Taylor Swift. While Taylor Swift herself won't be in attendance, the four-day sailing experience can be a once-in-a-lifetime one for fans to seamlessly combine two of their favorite things: vacation and Taylor.
Prices start at $1,573 for double occupancy and the cost includes food and basic drinks like coffee and tea. Premium add-ons, like specialty dining, drink packages and shore excursions, will incur additional costs.
Onboard this Taylor Swift cruise, passengers can expect to meet Taylor Swift fans of all ages, who all will likely be "dressed to the nines" in corresponding attire.
The specific onboard schedule has yet to be finalized, but Marvelous Mouse Travels claims that the following can be anticipated during the sailing: a welcome cocktail party, friendship bracelet swapping, scavenger hunts, door-decorating contests, themed dance party, themed karaoke, Taylor trivia and nightly eras outfit themes.
There is no age requirement, but those who are under 21 years of age must be accompanied by someone over 21 to get a cabin assignment.
The "In My Cruise Era" sailing on Oct. 21, 2024 is currently sold out. However, we recommend you shake it off and keep your eyes peeled for future theme cruises.