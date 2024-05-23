The Impressionist Seine River Cruise

Sponsored Content
Follow the Seine River west from Paris and you'll discover charming villages and spectacular scenery, including grand chateaux and castles, soaring cathedrals, and verdant flowering gardens before eventually emptying into the English Channel.
It's the kind of scenery that calls out for photos, or better yet, to be immortalized in paint and canvas. It certainly had that effect on some of the world's greatest impressionist painters. Monet, Pissarro, Van Gogh, and Manet, to name just a few, all spent time along this 75-mile stretch of riverbank.
Their Seine-inspired art is so iconic, and prolific, that sailing on Viking's Paris and the Heart of Normandy cruise can feel a bit like deja vu, even if you've never set foot in France before, you'll spot landscapes you've seen hanging in museums, gardens featured in iconic works, cathedrals that have inspired multiple paintings and towns that have served as homes to painters themselves.
If you're an art lover, or even just a fan of Monet's waterlilies, a cruise along the Seine is like being able to spend days in your favorite gallery.
Here are some of the highlights of an art-filled Impressionist river cruise along the Seine.
Paris is the perfect place to launch an impressionist art tour. Start with a leisurely stroll from Port de Grendel's to the uncrowded Musee Marmottan. Here you'll find not only a vast array of impressionist paintings, but a literal treasure trove of Monet's works — the largest collection of the artist's paintings in the world, bequeathed by his son and filling an entire underground gallery in the former hunting estate of the Duke of Valmy.
There are the water lilies of Giverny, the flowering gardens of Paris' Tuileries, and a particularly noteworthy "Bras de Seine Pres de Giverny," a painting of the misty banks of the river near his home.
Upstairs, the galleries show other impressionist painters, including Manet, Signac, Renoir, and Pissarro. These works all set the stage for the cruise to come, and many of the paintings foreshadow the sights along the Seine.
Can't miss experience: Paris is always inspiring, especially at night aglow with twinkling lights, so don't miss Viking's optional excursion, Paris Cruise by Night, an open-air sail along the city's storied river banks. You'll spot the palatial Louvre, the Beaux Arts Musée D'Orsay, the Grand Palais, and Notre Dame Cathedral, whose grand Gothic Towers are especially picturesque on a moonlit night. Most impressive of all is, arguably, seeing the dazzling Eiffel Tower lit up at night.
If your first views of La Roche-Guyon's majestic 12th-century chateau, set between the meandering Seine and the imposing white limestone cliffs, leaves you thinking this is one of the prettiest spots in France, you wouldn't be far off. The town has officially been named "Plus Beaux Villages de France" or one of France's most beautiful villages.
The Chateau de La Roche-Guyon itself is a marvel both inside and out. Its well-preserved rooms are filled with stunning antique furnishings and art, including the 18th-century Esther Tapestries in the Drawing Room. You can delve more into French Chateau Life with a Viking private workshop while you're here.
The chateau, as well as the town's quaint main street with its collection of shops and narrow homes, all looks much like it did in the late-1800s, when Monet immortalized the picturesque village on canvas. (You can see it in person a little later in Rouen.)
Don't miss experiences: Inspired by the scenery? Don't miss Viking's onboard enrichment including creating your own impressionistic painting and attending an expert lecture, "Painters Along the Seine."
Vernon's cobblestone streets are the jumping off point for Giverny, located across the river, the famed home and gardens of Claude Monet. Vernon isn't just a place to dock though, it has a charm all its own with ancient timbered buildings, the medieval Collegiale Notre Dame church, and lovely twisting walkways to explore on an included walking tour with Viking.
Be sure to stop in at the tourist office, housed in a 15th-century mansion. Upstairs is the petit Musee de Vernon where you'll find two Monet paintings here to prime you for the gardens and Giverny's Museum of Impressions (there are, notably, no original Monet works located at Giverny) as well as works by other French impressionists inspired by the town and surrounding area.
Don't miss experiences: Truly, the Monet Foundation Giverny, open from April to November, is where the artist's canvases come to life. You'll see the artist's home where he worked and lived from 1883 to 1926, and be able to stroll through the captivating gardens that feature so prominently in the artist's works, including the Japanese bridge, the rustling weeping willows, and the water garden filled with water lilies. For a unique "spin" on the landscape, try the optional Monet's Garden by Bicycle excursion, where you can pedal along the Seine, visit the Monet family burial site, and explore the gardens before sampling local Normandy food delicacies and drinks.
Known as the City of a Hundred Spires, Rouen's charms are numerous, with churches and steeples and myriad spots that enchant visitors, including a spectacular 14th-century astronomical clock tower and a Medieval quarter that feels like you've stepped into another century. But, it's the Rouen Cathedral that truly steals the limelight in a city bursting with worthy sights.
The magnificent Gothic structure is noteworthy for its three massive towers – the tallest, center one is 490 feet high, making it the tallest in France — located just a short walk from where your Viking Longship docks. Viking included walking tour with a local guide is a fantastic way to get to know this delightful city that was so loved by Monet.
The artist was so impressed by the central grand edifice that he rented a room across from the cathedral so he could paint it at varying times of day, capturing the moments when the light changed from morning to day to evening. In all, he created more than 30 paintings of the cathedral. Several of these can be seen right in the city that inspired them, at Rouen's art museum.
Don't miss experience: Rouen is an art enthusiast's paradise, with six museums filling the downtown's Museum Quarter, all of which are free to visit. But if you only have time for one stop while you're in Rouen, make it The Museum des Beaux Arts. A veritable impressionist wonderland, here you'll find paintings of highlights from Viking's cruise along the Seine, including a Monet painting of La Roche-Guyon. The museum even has a fresco of the "Impressionist Seine" adorning its walls, showing where the era's great artists spent time while painting the scenery, including, in Rouen, Gauguin, Corot, Pissarro, and Monet (among many others).