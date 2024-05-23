The Impressionist Seine River Cruise

Sponsored Content

Follow the Seine River west from Paris and you'll discover charming villages and spectacular scenery, including grand chateaux and castles, soaring cathedrals, and verdant flowering gardens before eventually emptying into the English Channel.

It's the kind of scenery that calls out for photos, or better yet, to be immortalized in paint and canvas. It certainly had that effect on some of the world's greatest impressionist painters. Monet, Pissarro, Van Gogh, and Manet, to name just a few, all spent time along this 75-mile stretch of riverbank.

Their Seine-inspired art is so iconic, and prolific, that sailing on Viking's Paris and the Heart of Normandy cruise can feel a bit like deja vu, even if you've never set foot in France before, you'll spot landscapes you've seen hanging in museums, gardens featured in iconic works, cathedrals that have inspired multiple paintings and towns that have served as homes to painters themselves.

If you're an art lover, or even just a fan of Monet's waterlilies, a cruise along the Seine is like being able to spend days in your favorite gallery.

Here are some of the highlights of an art-filled Impressionist river cruise along the Seine.