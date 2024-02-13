Titanic vs. cruise ships: an almost inevitable comparison, especially when a new cruise ship hits the open seas. That's because the Titanic is one of the most popular frames of reference for many when it comes to cruising. So, when Icon of the Seas, currently the world's largest cruise ship, took its maiden voyage on Jan. 27, 2024, people began wondering, how does this massive ship compare to the Titanic?

Fortunately, the infamous White Star Line vessel is, in fact, a far cry from Royal Caribbean International’s new Icon of the Seas -- in more ways than one.

Here's our breakdown of Icon of the Seas vs. Titanic, specifically the seven most "iconic" ways the largest ship in the world (at the moment) is profoundly different from the most notorious cruise ship of all time.