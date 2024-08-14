Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
I consider myself a semi-adventurous eater, in that I’ll try almost anything once, but I do have some hard nos – both on ethical and taste grounds.
Whale? Hard no. Puffin? Could be persuaded. Fermented shark? Eww. Horse meat? Really?!
The above is just a small selection of food options available to tourists (and locals) on a food tour of Reykjavik.
Whether you choose to sample them or not is of course, up to you, but we took a three-and a half hour walking food tour with “Reykjavik Food Lovers – Icelandic Traditional Foods” to learn more about what cuisine you must try – and those you probably ought to stay away from.
One of the most jarring aspects of visiting Reykjavik is seeing puffin both on the menu and in the form of soft toys in the gift shops and tourist office – as well as a real highlight for bird-spotters.
(It’s one of a number of confusing aspects of the Icelandic diet (whale watching tours and whale on the menu etc.)
It wasn’t included on our tour, but was advertised on a board outside a restaurant we walked past – which was a few yards from the gift shop.
We chose not to sample it, but found out that it tasted oily and salty, much as you might expect.
Along with Norway and Japan, Iceland is one of the last three countries in the world which hunts whales commercially. What this means of course is that you will find it on the menu and in the supermarket in many places.
We were assured by our guide that minke whale is the only whale on the menu and that it is not endangered, however despite this we opted not to try it on ethical grounds.
According to our guide, it has a blubbery texture, and is served carpaccio style.
Fermented – or putrefied – shark, is as bad as it sounds. The shark in question is a Greenland shark which has been left to rot, then cured with a fermentation process, and is finally hung out to dry in an open air shed.
It was presented in the tiniest cubes of meat, which you could still smell from some way off.
The texture is rubbery and the taste is like the smell, vile. You wash it down with a shot of schnaps, which helps prevent you gag.
Horse meat was on sale in the Hlemmur Food Hall (along with a lot of other products). We didn’t taste any, but Pall said he grew up thinking he was eating beef and in fact it was horse (his mum didn’t tell him otherwise and it doesn’t seem to have done him any harm. He’s 6ft 6ins).
So what does horse meat taste like? Much like beef, but slightly sweeter, he told us.
The trout was very similar to a ceviche, delicious and sweet, but with a small difference – which Pall only told us after the first bite – it’s smoked with sheep dung.
Not the worst revelation in the world, but your taste buds suddenly start trying to discern what exactly that smoky smell is, and then you start thinking “Mmm aroma of dung, not sure if I like that or not.”
But if you can get past that, the trout is lovely, and it’s served on local rye bread.
The wonderfully named “Hangikjot”, which literally means “hung meat” in Icelandic, is not a huge leap for anyone who likes beef tartare; the taste is smoky and the meat is rich and slightly spicy. We had it served on lovely local sourdough bread and topped with a gherkin, but it also comes sliced, prosciutto-style, which I think I would have preferred.
I’m not sure I could manage anything more than a teaspoon-sized amount, and the taste lingered the longest of all the food we tried, but I wasn’t averse to it.
The stand out dish for me was a hearty broth, Kjotsupa, filled with vegetables and tender cuts of lamb, that was perfect for a chilly Icelandic evening. This was exactly like a home-cooked stew your mom might make, delicious and filling, and served with a hunk of bread as big as your fist.
As I was rhapsodizing about it, Pall told us it was a staple in his home except his mom would usually serve it with a few big bones, rather than the tourist-friendly tender slices we were enjoying.
The most hideous thing we read about in a wonderfully-titled book called “Does Anyone Actually Eat This?, by Nanna Rognvaldardottir — but thankfully did not have presented to us — were soured ram’s balls. This “delicacy” is exactly what it says – ram’s testicles – boiled, pressed into blocks and fermented in whey.
Here is a quote from the book:
“The whey gives them a mild, slightly sour taste that adds to their peculiar texture, which is spongy and somewhat similar to pressed fish roe, but smoother.”
I’m not quite sure where to begin with this one, except the word “spongy” makes me wince.
You can’t miss the most famous dish in downtown Reykjavik because there is a line outside the kiosk all day – Baejarins Beztu – which has been serving the same hotdog recipe for the past 50-odd years. Our guide swears it’s the best he’s had in the world (and as a fisherman for 28 years, he’s been everywhere).
It’s served with onions (crispy and fried), gherkins, tomato, ketchup and a sweet sauce, and is also the cheapest thing you’ll eat in Iceland at around $5 for the dog.
Is it the best I’ve ever had? I’m not sure, but it was delicious.
Our tour rounded off in a store called Vinberid on Pingholdt, the main street that leads up toward the Cathedral, where you can stock up on local chilli sauces and spreads as well as lovely Icelandic candies. Of course, this being Iceland, there is one that will make you wince, kind of like an ultra-sour candy; but our favorites were Sanba – a lovely chocolate-covered liquorice candy.
Overall, this was one of the most fun tours I have ever done in a city, with Pall adding a wonderful personal touch, with anecdotes and stories about every dish that made the whole experience come alive.
We ended up in a bar called Dass, where we ate delicious grilled cod and ratatouille, and a pint of local beer.
You can book this tour through Viator or direct via Your Friend in Reykjavik.