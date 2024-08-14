I consider myself a semi-adventurous eater, in that I’ll try almost anything once, but I do have some hard nos – both on ethical and taste grounds.

Whale? Hard no. Puffin? Could be persuaded. Fermented shark? Eww. Horse meat? Really?!

The above is just a small selection of food options available to tourists (and locals) on a food tour of Reykjavik.

Whether you choose to sample them or not is of course, up to you, but we took a three-and a half hour walking food tour with “Reykjavik Food Lovers – Icelandic Traditional Foods” to learn more about what cuisine you must try – and those you probably ought to stay away from.