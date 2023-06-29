Just shy of the Arctic Circle, a cruise to mainland Iceland puts some of the planet's most dramatic landscapes and amazing wildlife encounters all within reach. And these days, Iceland cruises are more popular than ever with lines like Viking, Holland America (HAL) and Norwegian (NCL) all plying the waters of the island nation.

Iceland's natural spectacle includes gorgeous fjords, immense glaciers, black beaches, hot springs and long Midnight Sun days in the summer. Whales are present in spades offshore in the summer months and huge colonies of shorebirds call Iceland home. Keep in mind that Iceland isn't a polar bear or penguin-viewing destination. In fact, the Arctic fox is the only native mammal to the island and puffins are the most famous bird. And while Iceland is definitely a chilly to cold destination, you should prepare for more rain than snow.

To help inspire you to put Iceland on your bucket list, check check out the 10 coolest things you can expect on an Iceland cruise.