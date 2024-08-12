I Used to Hate 3 Day Cruises. Now, I Can’t Get Enough of Them

I’ll be the first to admit: out of the over 200 cruises I’ve taken, there are more than a few short cruises. When I lived in Vancouver, Canada, I’d jump on one, two and three-night cruises with regularity leaving from Canada Place to reposition to ports like Seattle, Los Angeles and San Diego just to try out new ships.

But as I got older – and grew more experienced at sea – I came to dismiss short cruises as just being, well, too darn fast to really get much enjoyment out of. You’d just get onboard, unpack, and it’d be time to get off the ship again. What’s the point in that?

Carnival Conquest, as seen from Bimini's Radio Beach (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

This year, however, I’ve taken plenty of three-day cruises: four, in fact, on four separate ships: MSC Magnifica, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Glory, and Utopia of the Seas. Some of this was for work, but some of this – MSC Magnifica – was also for fun; a holiday before the busy Seatrade Cruise Global convention that’s held every year in Miami.

And the more frequently I’ve taken these three-day weekend cruises, the more I’ve grown to absolutely love them. Heck, Royal Caribbean has even made an elaborate point of positioning Utopia of the Seas – now the second-largest ship in the world – as The Biggest Weekend Ever.

They might be on to something. I’ve already put my money where my mouth is, booking more short sailings on Holland America Line’s Koningsdam and Celebrity's Celebrity Silhouette for the coming year.

Here’s how I’ve learned to love the art of the short cruise getaway.