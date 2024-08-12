I Used to Hate 3 Day Cruises. Now, I Can’t Get Enough of Them

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
I’ll be the first to admit: out of the over 200 cruises I’ve taken, there are more than a few short cruises. When I lived in Vancouver, Canada, I’d jump on one, two and three-night cruises with regularity leaving from Canada Place to reposition to ports like Seattle, Los Angeles and San Diego just to try out new ships.
But as I got older – and grew more experienced at sea – I came to dismiss short cruises as just being, well, too darn fast to really get much enjoyment out of. You’d just get onboard, unpack, and it’d be time to get off the ship again. What’s the point in that?
This year, however, I’ve taken plenty of three-day cruises: four, in fact, on four separate ships: MSC Magnifica, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Glory, and Utopia of the Seas. Some of this was for work, but some of this – MSC Magnifica – was also for fun; a holiday before the busy Seatrade Cruise Global convention that’s held every year in Miami.
And the more frequently I’ve taken these three-day weekend cruises, the more I’ve grown to absolutely love them. Heck, Royal Caribbean has even made an elaborate point of positioning Utopia of the Seas – now the second-largest ship in the world – as The Biggest Weekend Ever.
They might be on to something. I’ve already put my money where my mouth is, booking more short sailings on Holland America Line’s Koningsdam and Celebrity's Celebrity Silhouette for the coming year.
Here’s how I’ve learned to love the art of the short cruise getaway.
There’s no denying that a short three-day cruise is just easier all around when it comes to time and money. Generally speaking, they cost far less than weeklong cruises, and there’s no fighting with the boss for extra time off – many of these quick cruises leave on a Friday and return on a Monday.
While these cruises cost less, the onboard quality remains the same as a weeklong cruise. No cruise line downgrades food or reduces the kind of beverages onboard, though you might find if you’re on a repositioning cruise that the ship still has an odd assortment of swag from the previous homeport: it’s not unusual to see Alaska sweatshirts and ball-caps on the first couple of Baja Mexico voyages after a ship has sailed down the Pacific Coast as the crew work to clear off the old merchandise.
To me, a three-night cruise is almost an impulse buy: I’ve seen ones so cheap that setting sail is actually more economical than staying at home. And, in the case of my MSC Magnifica voyage, I saved a couple nights’ hotel stays in Miami (which cost an absolute fortune) while treating myself to a relaxing few days in the Bahamas.
Cruise lines aren’t cutting corners on these quick sailings; if anything, post-pandemic, they’re actually increasing the amount, variety and quality of entertainment offerings onboard two and three-night cruises.
My sailings on Carnival Conquest and Carnival Glory, for example, were absolutely loaded to the gills with things to do, from live musical performances to Broadway shows to PG and R-Rated comedy performances in Carnival’s Punchliner Comedy Club.
There’s always a port of call on these quick sailings – if you’re sailing out of Miami, it’s probably Nassau or Bimini, both of which offer a full roster of shore excursions (check out our features on what to do in Nassau and Bimini for some inspiration). That means people get off the ship during the day, run themselves ragged in port, then get back onboard, ready to party.
And party they do. Expect these sailings to be fuelled largely by alcohol, which is either a pro or a con, depending on your stance on the subject. But it’s not just drinking: we’re talking dancing into the wee hours, staying up late for casino tournaments or live musical performances. Our sailing on Utopia of the Seas showed the ship just might be the biggest party afloat – and that’s not a bad thing.
Minute-for-minute, passengers on three-night cruises are looking to wring every ounce of joy out of the short time they are onboard, and the resulting atmosphere can be a lot of fun.
I’m a big ship guy: I tend to pick cruises based on the ship I want to sail aboard, rather than a destination or itinerary. And with more and more lines getting in on the short cruise action – including newcomers like Margaritaville at Sea and Virgin Voyages – these quick sailings are a great way to test out a new cruise line, or try sailing on a new class of ship, without breaking the money or time off banks.
I feel like experienced cruisers are more likely to fall into a rut of sailing with the same line time after time, simply because they know what to expect. There’s a bigger financial and time commitment on a weeklong cruise: why risk all that for some unknown cruise line and ship?
With a quick cruise, you don’t have to. Try out a new line and see if you like it. You could be pleasantly surprised.
With their lower price point, three-day cruises (and even shorter ones) are a great chance to do one of two things: splurge on a suite, or cheap out and take the rock-bottom fare in an inside cabin.
I’ve personally done both: my very first three-night cruise, back in May of 2005, was in a cheap inside cabin aboard Holland America Line’s Oosterdam on a sailing from Vancouver to Seattle. That itinerary was loaded with ports of call: Victoria and Astoria. Why splurge on a better stateroom when you’ll be ashore the entire time, or out and about enjoying the ship?
One year later, I went the other way with it: I booked a Signature Suite (then just called an S-Suite) aboard Holland America’s Veendam (since retired from the fleet). And let me tell you, at 24 years of age back then, it felt pretty darn cool to be residing in one of the best accommodations aboard the ship for a price that was little more than the equivalent a few nights in an airport Marriott.
This year, though, I settled for a happy medium: a nice oceanview cabin aboard MSC Magnifica.
With four three-night sailings under my belt this year – and more to come – I’ve learned that these quick voyages are every bit as fun as a weeklong cruise. I’ve started looking for opportunities to tack one on to good ol’ fashioned “land trips” whenever the need arises to travel for business or pleasure, and the experience onboard, while short, has been nothing less than stellar.
For not a lot of money, three-day cruises are a great getaway at sea. Maybe I’ll even see you onboard.