A trip to Iceland is high on many families’ travel bucket lists and for good reason. "The Land of Fire and Ice," which is the country's nickname, makes for a moniker that can draw the attention of any type of traveler -- including those curious about traveling to Iceland with kids.

That’s why I elected Iceland to be the first international destination for my 10-year-old son and I. When I got the opportunity to bring our dream vacation to fruition, I knew it would be a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experience -- and I was right.

From colorful murals to molten lava and mesmerizing geysers, the experience we shared in Iceland will be vividly etched in his memory for years to come. Not to mention the new flavors that were introduced to his palate.

Here’s a guide to some of the fun, family-friendly activities that we did that will keep cruisers traveling in Iceland with kids engaged and entertained while visiting.

Note that what we did in Iceland can mostly be accomplished via either pre- or post-extensions or while traveling independently. Many can also be done while calling on Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland. For ship-sponsored shore excursions, check out our article on the top shore excursions in Iceland.