A trip to Iceland is high on many families’ travel bucket lists and for good reason. "The Land of Fire and Ice," which is the country's nickname, makes for a moniker that can draw the attention of any type of traveler -- including those curious about traveling to Iceland with kids.
That’s why I elected Iceland to be the first international destination for my 10-year-old son and I. When I got the opportunity to bring our dream vacation to fruition, I knew it would be a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experience -- and I was right.
From colorful murals to molten lava and mesmerizing geysers, the experience we shared in Iceland will be vividly etched in his memory for years to come. Not to mention the new flavors that were introduced to his palate.
Here’s a guide to some of the fun, family-friendly activities that we did that will keep cruisers traveling in Iceland with kids engaged and entertained while visiting.
Note that what we did in Iceland can mostly be accomplished via either pre- or post-extensions or while traveling independently. Many can also be done while calling on Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland. For ship-sponsored shore excursions, check out our article on the top shore excursions in Iceland.
If you’ve ever had the pleasure to ride Soarin’ Around the World, a virtual reality at Walt Disney World, you’ll be in for a familiar treat with Fly Over Iceland. As huge fans of the Disney ride, my son and I were beyond excited to try this attraction.
Instead of taking you over popular places around the world like the Taj Mahal in India and the Great Wall of China in the House of Mouse version, this ride takes guests over parts of Iceland, as the name implies.
Lifted before a 20-meter spherical screen, the film seemingly takes you on a high and scenic journey that traverses some of the country’s most popular sights and panoramic views. Thanks to the innovative special effects, including wind, mist, and scents, combined with the ride’s motion, it’s an immersive experience that riders won’t soon forget.
Plus, it gives cruisers a bird’s eye view of some of the natural wonders that they may not see during their cruise or land excursions.
My son and I have always enjoyed boat rides and marveling at wildlife, so whale watching was a must-do on our Iceland itinerary.
We opted for Elding’s Whale Watching, which offered a three-hour excursion. We met in Old Harbour in downtown Reykjavík, which is a convenient meeting spot for cruisers who disembark in the area.
During the sea adventure tour, we got awe-inspiring glimpses of humpback whales and dolphins who call the Icelandic waters home. The ship itself is decked out with large speakers so passengers can hear the marine biologist guides as they narrate and spot the massive aquatic creatures and more swimming through the waters.
There was a small snack bar onboard as well, along with blankets and overalls for passengers to borrow in order to keep warm.
Valdis is a popular ice cream shop within walking distance of Hallgrimskirkja, Iceland’s iconic church in Reykjavík. It’s the perfect place to grab a cold and creamy treat to satisfy your sweet tooth while exploring the area. And, as all parents know, children love eating ice cream any time of the year.
The ice cream shop boasts a variety of traditional flavors like chocolate and vanilla, as well as Icelandic offerings like licorice, a local favorite. The ice cream is all homemade, making each scoop rich and delicious.
Iceland is ripe with mythical folklore, and these tales are still a big part of Icelandic culture. So, trolls abound at souvenir and gift shops around the country. What better way to commemorate your visit to Iceland than going home with one of these beloved trolls?
Kids often enjoy seeing these human-like creatures with incredible strength at Shop Icelandic and just about any store where souvenirs and gifts are sold. Just be sure to save space in your bag for your new plush troll or figurine.
Murals can be found at every turn in Reykjavík. Vibrant displays of birds, cats and other animals color surfaces creating an artistic vibe that adds to the city’s allure. Be sure to capture the moment by taking photos of these large-scale masterpieces.
You can spot them around the city but be sure to keep an eye out in downtown Reykjavík.
Make your way to Jörgensen Kitchen & Bar, located inside Midgardur Center City Hotel, the restaurant offers Icelandic cuisine in a sleek, yet casual Scandinavian setting. It has a variety of menu options that both kids and adults will appreciate.
My son wasn’t feeling up for a gastronomic adventure, so he ordered a traditional cheeseburger with a basket of fries. I was in the mood for pasta and seafood and went with a tasty dish combining both of those ingredients. I also couldn’t pass up the capital’s famous seafood soup, a combination of scallops, fish and prawns simmering in a creamy broth.
For those looking for a classic Icelandic meal, go for the seafood soup, lamb croquettes and lamb sirloin. Don’t worry: There’s also a children’s menu with universally tried-and-true meals like spaghetti and fried fish that’s sure to please.
If your child is fascinated by volcanoes and their explosive eruptions, they’ll love the Lava Show. It’s a fun and educational experience for kids and adults alike to see molten lava up close -- from the safety of their seats inside a showroom.
The hour-long live demonstration provides guests with a once-in-a-lifetime look at 2000-degree lava (derived from basaltic sand that covers the black sand beaches in the South Coast of Iceland), its rapid cooling process and other cool facts about this red-hot geological wonder.
With more than 130 volcanoes in Iceland, it’s also a great opportunity for cruisers to learn about the craters and why they’re a big part of the country’s landscape.
No trip to Iceland is complete without witnessing a hot spring spray water from the ground high into the sky. The Strokkur geyser, located along the Golden Circle in the Haukadalur Valley, delivers on this natural phenomenon every four to 10 minutes.
Like clockwork, water starts to bubble, boil and eventually shoot 130-feet into the air, leaving onlookers in amazement. It's a sight to behold and for kids, it’s even more mesmerizing.
Since it’s an hour-and-a-half drive from the capital, you’ll have to book a Golden Circle guided tour like Reykjavík Excursions or Arctic Adventures to get to the geothermal area. It’s the perfect excursion for a pre-or-post cruise.