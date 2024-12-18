I Took a Luxury Cruise Over Thanksgiving. Here's What It Was Like

Ilma Was Sailing a Quarter Full Over Thanksgiving

Main Pool Deck on Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Our ship was sailing less than a quarter full (Ilma can carry 452 passengers at capacity, we were 90). And of those, I would estimate three quarters were Americans, the rest made up of Europeans.

The first thing that struck me was that there was only one family group. I had expected if you chose to sail over such a significant holiday, you’d bring your loved ones.

But no – we had gal pals, several older couples (without their grown up children), a former model who had been let down by her boyfriend at the last minute and a group of grown up friends.

And it’s not as if Ilma doesn’t cater for kids – the ship has a robust kids’ program called Ritz Kids, aimed specifically at the six- to 13-year-olds.

Maybe this was why the ship was empty, I thought, because no one wants to be away from their loved ones at this time.

Harmony of the Seas and Ritz-Carlton Ilma in Cozumel (Photo: Adam Coulter)

But as we pulled into Cozumel on November 28, thousands of people disembarked Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. However, this is a ship that operates seven-day round-trip itineraries from Galveston leaving on a Saturday, which means having to take just five days off, compared to eight as on our cruise, which departed Wednesday.

I put the question to the hotel manager, and his feeling was the same as mine – nine days is a long cruise at this time of year, but he had also worked on cruise ships which sailed full during the holiday period.

In addition, the itinerary – a fairly “standard” Western Caribbean sailing calling in at Cozumel (overnight), Belize, Roatan, Costa Maya and Key West – was the first time Ritz-Carlton had offered such an itinerary.

On sister ship Evrima, Ritz-Carlton offers a more popular Southern Caribbean itinerary.

So the fact Ilma was sailing a quarter full was likely a combination of duration, departure date, itinerary and kids missing school.