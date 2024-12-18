I Took a Luxury Cruise Over Thanksgiving. Here's What It Was Like

Sometimes in this job the stars align, and so it proved as I found myself sailing over Thanksgiving on Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s newest ship, Ilma.
My Canadian colleague was due to sail on this nine-day Western Caribbean cruise, but at short notice, was no longer able to.
Being the only non-American member of Cruise Critic’s editorial staff, it fell to me to step up and take one for the team so my U.S. colleagues could spend much-deserved time with their families.
I had never celebrated Thanksgiving before; it’s just not a thing in the U.K. and I have no American friends in London (though by chance, Oceania was planning a Thanksgiving lunch at the Savoy to which I was invited. Sadly, duty called, and I had to turn it down).
So it was that I found myself flying out to Miami on November 26, to board a ship bound for Mexico, Belize and Honduras, over Thanksgiving.
Main Pool Deck on Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Our ship was sailing less than a quarter full (Ilma can carry 452 passengers at capacity, we were 90). And of those, I would estimate three quarters were Americans, the rest made up of Europeans.
The first thing that struck me was that there was only one family group. I had expected if you chose to sail over such a significant holiday, you’d bring your loved ones.
But no – we had gal pals, several older couples (without their grown up children), a former model who had been let down by her boyfriend at the last minute and a group of grown up friends.
And it’s not as if Ilma doesn’t cater for kids – the ship has a robust kids’ program called Ritz Kids, aimed specifically at the six- to 13-year-olds.
Maybe this was why the ship was empty, I thought, because no one wants to be away from their loved ones at this time.
Harmony of the Seas and Ritz-Carlton Ilma in Cozumel (Photo: Adam Coulter)
But as we pulled into Cozumel on November 28, thousands of people disembarked Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. However, this is a ship that operates seven-day round-trip itineraries from Galveston leaving on a Saturday, which means having to take just five days off, compared to eight as on our cruise, which departed Wednesday.
I put the question to the hotel manager, and his feeling was the same as mine – nine days is a long cruise at this time of year, but he had also worked on cruise ships which sailed full during the holiday period.
In addition, the itinerary – a fairly “standard” Western Caribbean sailing calling in at Cozumel (overnight), Belize, Roatan, Costa Maya and Key West – was the first time Ritz-Carlton had offered such an itinerary.
On sister ship Evrima, Ritz-Carlton offers a more popular Southern Caribbean itinerary.
So the fact Ilma was sailing a quarter full was likely a combination of duration, departure date, itinerary and kids missing school.
Thanksgiving meal on Ritz-Carlton Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Thanksgiving has always fascinated me, I’d seen it portrayed in a million movies (Uncle Buck always comes to mind), and I’ve always loved its inclusivity and wholesomeness.
It’s also always intrigued me that the U.S. has a holiday that brings everyone together regardless of race, color or creed. In the U.K., Christmas is a religious festival and is not celebrated by all (even though, in a similar fashion, the country virtually shuts down).
And the fact it is a major holiday so near to Christmas and Hanukkah, yet still celebrated by everyone.
So, I was intrigued by how our ship would be celebrating Thanksgiving onboard.
Thanksgiving menu on Ritz-Carlton Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
The ship had put on a special Thanksgiving meal for guests for lunch and dinner. Lunch started with a “Festive Appetizer” of truffled pumpkin mac & cheese, followed by a Festive Turkey Burger, with sweet potato fries and turkey gravy on the side, which we opted to eat in Mistral, the top deck, Med-inspired restaurant.
The evening dinner was a more lavish affair, which was served in the ship’s main dining room-equivalent, Tides. It began with roast pumpkin and spiced coconut soup, followed by a Maine lobster salad.
Bourbon glazed pecan pie on Ritz-Carlton Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
For the mains, we had an option of organic, free-range, maple-brined turkey with cornbread stuffing, whipped potato, caramelized Brussel sprouts, confit butternut squash and cranberry gel or butter poached halibut or quinoa and pecan stuffed seitan roast. Dessert was a delicious bourbon glazed pumpkin pie.
All in all it was a wonderful meal and we raised glasses and toasted the day with fellow diners and crew members alike.
We then headed to the Living Room, where all the ship’s entertainment takes place.
A performance onboard Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
The other nod to the day was an American Music-themed evening. Most passengers were in attendance, and there was even some dancing.
We didn’t get the Star Spangled Banner, but guests were treated to a great set exclusively from US artists, everyone from Frank Sinatra via Beyonce and Dolly Parton to Louis Armstrong and Bruce Springsteen.
Jenna (Canadian) and the house band (mainly Brits) entertained us all till late, after which DJ Jess took over, playing some more modern US tunes such as Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.
It was a great night, and fun to celebrate this day with those that do. Celebrating Thanksgiving onboard gave us an insight into a great American tradition, and we were thankful for an outstanding meal, great service and the ability to celebrate Thanksgiving with American guests and in such style, on Ilma.