I’m all about trying new things when I cruise, even though I’ve been on more voyages, lines and ships than I can count at this point. A few months ago, I bought a drink package for the first time on a cruise, and this time around, I’m testing the waters by purchasing Carnival Cruise Line’s add-on “Faster to the Fun” package as part of a three-night Carnival Glory cruise to the Bahamas.

I’ve seen Faster to the Fun advertised on plenty of my Carnival sailings in the past. The extra-cost program, priced per cabin, promises perks like Priority Dinner reservations in the steakhouse and main dining room; a dedicated Guest Services phone number and line once onboard; priority tendering in ports that require it; and priority embarkation and disembarkation, not to mention the ability to drop your carry-on bags in your cabin before they’re typically available. The program also includes priority luggage handling to ensure you’re among the first onboard to receive yours.

For $69.95 per cabin on my three-night Carnival Glory cruise out of Port Canaveral, the price seemed decent, even if I didn’t think I’d get to use some perks like priority tendering, as no ports on our cruise require the use of water shuttles to take us from an anchorage to a pier.

I honestly didn’t expect a lot. Maybe a faster boarding experience. Instead, I found a program that’s going to be tough to avoid buying on my future Carnival Cruise Line sailings.