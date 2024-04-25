When it comes to taking shore excursions in ports of call, I typically either prefer to book through the cruise line or simply do my own, independent touring. I have rarely booked an independent shore excursion, having only done so twice before: once in Belfast, Northern Ireland and again in Reykjavik, Iceland.
But I was confronted with a list of shore excursions on a recent cruise to Nassau, Bahamas that I wasn’t really excited about. Nothing interested me, and the ones that did were going to cost more money than I was prepared to pay. And I've had some bizarre shore excursion experiences in the past that make me particularly choosy.
I also didn’t want to just get off the ship and explore independently. That’s when I started browsing the independent tour listings on Viator, Cruise Critic’s sister-site that is also part of the Tripadvisor umbrella.
It didn’t take long for me to find a tour that interested me. A few minutes later, and I was booked. Less than two weeks after that, I was on the ground in Nassau. Here’s what I learned from booking my first independent shore excursion in Nassau.
My sailing to Nassau aboard MSC Cruises’ MSC Magnifica was scheduled to arrive into Nassau at 11 a.m. and depart port at 7 p.m., with an all-aboard time of 6:30 p.m. But that doesn’t mean you can book an independent shore excursion leaving ten minutes after docking.
To play it safe, I chose an excursion departing at 1 p.m., and returning to the dock gates outside the cruise pier at 4:00 p.m. That would give me time to have lunch onboard and to account for any delays upon our arrival. Remember: when you arrive, the ship must tie up, have gangways put in place, and be cleared by the local authorities. Most of the time this happens without a hitch, but sometimes arrival can be delayed by a variety of factors.
I also knew I’d need to walk from my ship across Nassau’s sprawling pier and terminal infrastructure to an area outside the port. I budgeted 15 minutes for that so I wouldn’t be rushed.
Departing the ship at 12:30 p.m. for a 1 p.m. excursion turned out to be a good thing: I took a wrong turn and overshot the meeting point by one block. But because I’d given myself extra time, I arrived on schedule.
The same rules apply for returning to the ship: if it’s all-aboard at 6:30 p.m., don’t plan an excursion that gets back at 6 p.m. Give yourself at least an hour’s worth of cushion to return to the ship because, unlike a ship-sponsored shore excursion, the ship doesn’t know you’re on an independent tour – and doesn’t care. It will leave without you.
My three hour “Feel the Culture” tour operated by Chippies Bahamas ran me a very reasonable $89 Canadian (about $65 USD). That’s miles less expensive than what most shore excursions in Nassau were going for.
But my decision to book an independent shore excursion in Nassau was motivated by other considerations, too: I’ve done most of the cruise line excursions that appealed to me, and was looking for something more. The fact I was able to save some money at the same time was just a bonus.
The biggest pratfall to booking an independent shore excursion – aside from potentially being left shoreside should delays en-route occur – is that it is independent of the cruise. If your ship has to divert for any reason, change itinerary or port times, you may not be entitled to a refund of your pre-booked (and pre-paid) independent shore excursion.
My own tour, booked through Viator, had a 24-hour cancellation policy. That’s early enough for me to decide I just don’t want to do it, but probably not soon enough to matter in the event the ship developed engine issues or was beset by weather.
And don’t expect the cruise line to help or care about your private shore excursion, in the instance of changed itineraries or port times. They didn’t make this booking – you did. You’re on your own.
My “Feel the Culture” tour showcased more of Nassau than I’ve seen on previous shore excursions, from the wealthy enclave of Atlantis Resort to small backroads where locals sell fresh fruit juices spiked liberally with rum.
Most cruise line shore excursions focus on one place, typically Atlantis Resort, the Blue Lagoon, or a sandy beach. This tour ping-ponged around to some of the most interesting attractions on the island, from a speedy rum cake tasting to a walk through the historic Old Fort of Nassau.
There was also time to spend at Junkanoo Beach with a beer and some sun. We never lingered for long in any one place, but doing so allowed me to see more of Nassau than I had previously.
All of this was done with our two personable guides who live locally and have deep roots in Nassau. That’s a good thing: you’re getting the real deal from the folks who live there.
On a cruise line sponsored shore excursion, you’re typically paired with other cruise passengers – typically from the same ship.
My “Feel the Culture” tour included myself, sailing aboard MSC Magnifica. A woman travelling solo had come from the nearby Adventure of the Seas, while yet another couple hailed from Carnival Conquest.
During our Atlantis Resort stop, we picked up an American couple who were staying at the Resort. The cruise guests asked them about the resort, and they in turn about the cruise experience.
The result was a better vibe than most cruise line shore excursions: these people meaningfully chose this tour, and everyone was there to have fun.
Our tour operator, Chippies Bahamas, was well-known in Nassau but had not yet been accepted into the cruise line shore excursion departments. However, the tour came with a five-bubble rating on Tripadvisor, and past tourists raved about the quality of the tours and the guides.
Independent tours can be good for supporting smaller businesses. By the time a shore excursion gets to be featured aboard a cruise ship, it tends to be operated by a large company or a group of larger companies.
Booking an independent shore excursion helps small local businesses and entrepreneurial residents, while providing a level of authenticity that may be missing from some big-ship excursion offerings.
My experience was a positive one: I loved my tour, the price was right, and I felt I got more out of Nassau than I would have if I’d done a cruise line shore excursion or had just elected to stay on the ship.
While I won’t stop booking cruise line shore excursions (some ports just frankly call for a ship-sponsored tour due to time constraints or tendering procedures), I will certainly be looking to see what new adventures can be had in port by booking an independent shore excursion – as long as it gets back to the ship in time!