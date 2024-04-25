When it comes to taking shore excursions in ports of call, I typically either prefer to book through the cruise line or simply do my own, independent touring. I have rarely booked an independent shore excursion, having only done so twice before: once in Belfast, Northern Ireland and again in Reykjavik, Iceland.

But I was confronted with a list of shore excursions on a recent cruise to Nassau, Bahamas that I wasn’t really excited about. Nothing interested me, and the ones that did were going to cost more money than I was prepared to pay. And I've had some bizarre shore excursion experiences in the past that make me particularly choosy.

I also didn’t want to just get off the ship and explore independently. That’s when I started browsing the independent tour listings on Viator, Cruise Critic’s sister-site that is also part of the Tripadvisor umbrella.

It didn’t take long for me to find a tour that interested me. A few minutes later, and I was booked. Less than two weeks after that, I was on the ground in Nassau. Here’s what I learned from booking my first independent shore excursion in Nassau.