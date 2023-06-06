Hurtigruten Alcohol Policy

Here's everything you need to know about Hurtigruten's alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Hurtigruten cruises?

Hurtigruten ships adhere to Norwegian law. As such, passengers over the age of 18 are allowed to purchase beer and wine. Spirits are only available to those over 20 years old.

Can I bring booze onboard a Hurtigruten cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Only alcohol purchased onboard may be consumed on Hurtigruten ships. Alcohol purchased on land must be given to the crew who will store it and return it to passengers on the last day of the sailing.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Same as above.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): There are no duty-free shops on Hurtigruten ships. Alcohol purchased in the shops will be stored by the ship and delivered to passengers before they depart.

Are free drinks available onboard Hurtigruten cruises?

On MS Fram, MS Roald Amundsen, MS Midnatsol and MS Spitsbergen, free bubbly is given to passengers on the sailing's first and last nights at the captain's toast.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

None.

