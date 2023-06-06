Glacier Bay, Alaska: Why You Should Choose a Glacier Bay Cruise

Glacier Bay National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with many glaciers to see; the scenery includes tidewater glaciers, glassy water, mountains and wildlife such as whales, harbor seals, otters and brown bears.

One bonus of sailing in a national park is that cruise lines are required to have a park ranger onboard while in the confines of the park; this means cruisers get access to the knowledge park rangers carry with them. The local park rangers narrate the sights and ecology of Glacier Bay over the loudspeaker as you sail and offer shorter lectures and informal chats.

Voyages into Glacier Bay are limited each season so visiting the National Park feels more like an event than other glacier viewings. Some cruise lines serve special soup or make cocktails using glacier ice to celebrate.

Glacier Bay cruise vacations allow travelers -- both young and old -- to appreciate scenic cruising as they glide near seven glaciers. Get to know Glacier Bay better with A Day in Glacier Bay.