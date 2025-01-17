Searching for a Dental Solution in Port

At this point, I suspected that the problem was simply the loss of a filling and planned to scour the streets of Nassau in search of a pharmacy that sold temporary dental patch kits. That, surely, would hold me (and, more importantly, my tooth) until I returned home and saw my dentist.

The pharmacies in Nassau had never heard of such kits. Sanja and I were in the shadow of the colorful shops of Nassau’s cruise ship port when a taxi driver overheard our conversation, approached and offered to take us to the best dental clinic in Nassau. A 15-minute drive delivered us to the clinic and I entered, only to be told they wouldn’t treat me because I wasn’t local. “Take some painkillers,” was the receptionist’s recommendation after speaking with the dentist.

The following day, a sea day, things grew worse. I noticed a swelling at my jaw and a tenderness when I touched the area. Infection! I searched the internet for a dentist at our next port, the Dominican Republic, and while there were plenty of Dominican dentists, none were located in the area we’d be visiting. The ship’s Medical Department now seemed tempting…until I discovered that just saying hello to the doctor would add $160 to my onboard account, and that didn’t even include the cost of medication.

During my online search of Dominican Republic dentists, I learned that pharmacies in the DR sell prescription antibiotics without a prescription. Now, I don’t typically mess with drugs unless prescribed by my doctor (or dentist), but Amoxicillin was an antibiotic familiar to me from a previous dental infection so I knew I was not allergic to it and it had previously worked for the exact condition I had. The following day, I picked up a pack (30 capsules for $35) during our call, and soon the swelling and tenderness were gone.

All through my dental ordeal, I’d look around at the ship’s nearly 1,000 crew members and wonder how, without an onboard dentist, they could maintain those megawatt smiles. “Years and years back, we used to have a dentist on board a couple of times a year but that’s no longer the case,” said a bartender who’d been with the line for decades.

“Now, tooth pain is controlled with pain killers and antibiotics. If it’s really bad, a dental appointment is arranged ashore.” The bartender went on to explain, however, that before boarding the ship each crew member undergoes very thorough medical and dental evaluations and if the care provider misses anything, they’re in deep trouble.

Surprisingly, my tooth never fell out during my sailing and within 24 hours of landing back in New York, I ended my pre-holiday Caribbean adventure in my dentist’s chair. I realized, a bit too late, that that’s really where it should have begun.

How can you avoid a situation like the one I endured? Prepare pre-cruise, yet expect the unexpected!