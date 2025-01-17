Manicure and pedicure, haircut, leg wax…and dental exam with x-rays!
Maybe that last one isn’t part of your typical pre-cruise ritual but perhaps it should be.
Here’s my story: Early in December, my friend Sanja and I decided to treat ourselves to a pre-holiday Caribbean adventure at sea aboard Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam. We strolled up the gangway without a care but shortly after, I discovered one of my teeth was loose. Verrry loose.
At embarkation’s buffet lunch, I scraped the egg salad from its sandwich roll, intent on consuming only soft foods until the following day when we reached Nassau and I could find some help. Blessedly, there was no pain but when the tooth above hit the wobbly one, I’d experience a scary jolt that made me jump so high that it nearly sent Sanja out of her seat as well. By dinnertime, I’d nearly mastered the act of chewing without the top and bottom teeth coming into contact but still opted for the risotto rather than the rib eye.
Before disembarking in Nassau the following morning, I visited the ship’s medical facility, certain that they would be able to recommend a local dentist. No luck. In fact, the Medical Department suggested I check with Guest Services which—you guessed it--suggested I check with the Medical Department. (This is by no means a poke at Nieuw Amsterdam but the sad reality that no cruise ship—not one—offers on board dental services.)
At this point, I suspected that the problem was simply the loss of a filling and planned to scour the streets of Nassau in search of a pharmacy that sold temporary dental patch kits. That, surely, would hold me (and, more importantly, my tooth) until I returned home and saw my dentist.
The pharmacies in Nassau had never heard of such kits. Sanja and I were in the shadow of the colorful shops of Nassau’s cruise ship port when a taxi driver overheard our conversation, approached and offered to take us to the best dental clinic in Nassau. A 15-minute drive delivered us to the clinic and I entered, only to be told they wouldn’t treat me because I wasn’t local. “Take some painkillers,” was the receptionist’s recommendation after speaking with the dentist.
The following day, a sea day, things grew worse. I noticed a swelling at my jaw and a tenderness when I touched the area. Infection! I searched the internet for a dentist at our next port, the Dominican Republic, and while there were plenty of Dominican dentists, none were located in the area we’d be visiting. The ship’s Medical Department now seemed tempting…until I discovered that just saying hello to the doctor would add $160 to my onboard account, and that didn’t even include the cost of medication.
During my online search of Dominican Republic dentists, I learned that pharmacies in the DR sell prescription antibiotics without a prescription. Now, I don’t typically mess with drugs unless prescribed by my doctor (or dentist), but Amoxicillin was an antibiotic familiar to me from a previous dental infection so I knew I was not allergic to it and it had previously worked for the exact condition I had. The following day, I picked up a pack (30 capsules for $35) during our call, and soon the swelling and tenderness were gone.
All through my dental ordeal, I’d look around at the ship’s nearly 1,000 crew members and wonder how, without an onboard dentist, they could maintain those megawatt smiles. “Years and years back, we used to have a dentist on board a couple of times a year but that’s no longer the case,” said a bartender who’d been with the line for decades.
“Now, tooth pain is controlled with pain killers and antibiotics. If it’s really bad, a dental appointment is arranged ashore.” The bartender went on to explain, however, that before boarding the ship each crew member undergoes very thorough medical and dental evaluations and if the care provider misses anything, they’re in deep trouble.
Surprisingly, my tooth never fell out during my sailing and within 24 hours of landing back in New York, I ended my pre-holiday Caribbean adventure in my dentist’s chair. I realized, a bit too late, that that’s really where it should have begun.
How can you avoid a situation like the one I endured? Prepare pre-cruise, yet expect the unexpected!
Most ships (other than riverboats that are typically a short hop from land) offer medical services but not dental ones. You can break your leg or have a heart attack and you’ll be treated on the spot, but crack a tooth or develop an abscess and you’re on your own. Even before you arrive at your ship, a neglected tooth can wreak havoc—air pressure changes in flight can trigger excruciating pain in a tooth in need of a root canal, for example. So, make sure you’re ready to go with a thorough pre-cruise dental check-up that makes sure your teeth are in the best shape they can be.
The more proactive among us might also tote along a temporary tooth repair kit in the event of a lost filling and a pack of pliable orthodontic wax to smooth the sharp edges created by a severely chipped tooth. Both items are available at Amazon, Walmart, CVS and other outlets.
You’ve come through your dental check up with flying colors yet somewhere, mid-cruise, tooth discomfort or pain hits. Minor pain may be controlled with Advil or other over-the-counter medications likely available in your ship’s onboard shops while stronger pain killers and antibiotics to counter infection will be available through the ship’s doctor. That doctor’s visit will, however, add a hefty amount to your onboard account—ships’ prices vary—and medication will be charged separately.
At this time, you should contact your regular dentist (always carry his or her contact information) to schedule an appointment immediately upon your return. I did that and, to my relief, was able to score an appointment less than 24 hours after touching down at JFK—even during Christmas week!
Dental care is available globally and, thanks to the internet, a search just might reveal a reputable and conveniently-located dentist at your next port. Many countries also have professional dental associations that could provide a referral or, better yet, some travel insurance companies offer a service that can help you find a reputable dentist at your next port. These “concierge” services are particularly helpful when there is a language barrier.
Failing those options, turn to locals (locals with really nice teeth, preferably). The person manning the front desk at a hotel or a clerk at a shop frequented by tourists will likely be fluent in English. Chances are they’ll be sympathetic and able to offer a recommendation of a dentist, dental clinic or hospital that offers emergency dental services.
The importance of reviewing your insurance policies—both your existing private insurance as well as the travel insurance you’re considering—cannot be overstated. Dental coverage among private insurance companies varies widely. You may discover that, in the event of a dental emergency, all expenses incurred abroad will be covered by your private insurance, some of them…or none at all.
And don’t skip the fine print and terminology. Some providers offer a higher rate of coverage for “emergency care,” defined by a dental condition that places a person’s health in serious jeopardy, as opposed to “urgent care,” which offers far less coverage, despite being equally as painful.
It is also vital to check with your travel insurance provider to determine whether your plan covers dental emergencies. Often, dental coverage is included in plans while other times it is handled as a separate add-on that typically offers more comprehensive coverage. Almost always, dental coverage is limited to emergencies related to “natural teeth” and does not cover routine treatments like cleanings and check-ups or pre-existing conditions, i.e., you won’t be reimbursed for treatment of a tooth that was damaged before your trip. Dental emergencies that result from high-risk activities are also not covered so you might want to skip those parasailing or rock climbing shore excursions.
In general, the purchase of travel insurance is a good idea, for both medical and dental issues, as it tends to cover the expenses that your private insurance may not.
At last: You’ve found a reputable local dentist who will not only save your tooth, but your vacation as well.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that this dentist, located abroad, will be unable to honor your private dental or travel insurance no matter how comprehensive you thought it was.
Be prepared to pay the dentist out of pocket following your treatment and expect the cost to be converted to local currency. Most dentists and clinics will accept internationally-recognized credit cards like Visa and American Express (the Discover card can be pretty iffy outside the U.S.).
Most important: Be sure to secure a detailed billing statement (in English, if possible), that includes full information on the procedure, the tooth or teeth numbers, the date of treatment and the cost.
File your claim as soon as possible according to your insurer’s procedures and keep that appointment with your regular dentist once you get home. He or she will want to review the procedure and make sure you’ll be ready to smile all through your next cruise.