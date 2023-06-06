How to Prevent Seasickness on a Cruise

Seasickness Medicine Is Often the First Line of Prevention Drug Remedies

Seasickness medicine is easily the most reliable route to keeping the good times rolling on your cruise. You can choose from numerous options, including patches and pills available with prescriptions or over-the-counter medicine.

The Seasickness Patch: One of the Strongest Motion Sickness Remedies

One of the most widely recommended remedies is Transderm Scop, which is a scopolamine nausea patch applied behind the ear at least eight hours before exposure and is effective for up to three days.

Available only by prescription, Transderm Scop is preventive and not a treatment that can also cause possible side effects such as dry mouth, blurry vision, drowsiness and dizziness.

When applying the patch, be sure to clean the area of the skin thoroughly and clean your hands after application. Some substances from the patch may transfer onto your hands and cause more side effects.

If you know you or a family member experience severe motion sickness, bringing a seasickness patch (or several) with you is likely in your best interest. Even if you don’t end up using it, it’s better to have it on hand if things get a little bumpy.

If you’re feeling seasick, a patch may be one of the easiest treatment methods, which is why so many cruisers recommend it.

Prescription-Strength Motion Sickness Medications

Other prescription motion sickness remedies are available from a physician, including promethazine and ephedrine, which, when taken together, produce quick results as well as potential side effects such as sleepiness.

Another option is suppositories administered by the ship's physician, which work magic for some people. Please note that if you or your child cannot keep food or water down and other medicines are not working for you, a suppository may be your best option. Suppositories are often the best remedy for seasickness if you can’t keep anything down.

How Not to Get Seasick With Over-the-Counter Medicine: Dramamine, Meclizine and More

Over-the-counter medications like Dramamine, Meclizine (also known as Bonine) or diphenhydramine (commonly called Benadryl) can also help prevent or alleviate seasickness. On some ships, these are dispensed freely or are sold in the sundries shop.

Remember that the most common side effect of taking Bonine and Benadryl is drowsiness, and alcohol will exacerbate this. Both medicines are available in smaller doses for children, though you should speak to a pediatrician before administering either to your kids. (Learn the differences between Dramamine and Bonine.)