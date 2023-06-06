How to Pre-Book Cruise Ship Activities Online

Azamara Club Cruises

Activities You Can Pre-Book: Shore excursions, AzAmazing evenings

How to Book: Once your cruise is booked, you can sign up for Azamara's booking platform, Voyage Planner (found in the Booked Guests section of its website), to book shore excursions as well as reservations for the line's free evening events ashore, dubbed AzAmazing Evenings. You can also add in reminders for other onboard activities and events (like dining reservations, which you can't book online), for an easy-reference customized itinerary. Advance bookings can be made until four days ahead of embarkation.

The Fine Print: Note that shore excursions must be paid in full at time of booking. Most shore tours can be canceled 24 hours in advance with no penalty, though excursions involving flights, trains and overnight stays, as well as special events and private tours, incur penalties if canceled fewer than 30 days prior to sailing.