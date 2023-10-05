Attend Onboard Wine Events and Dinners

Caymus wines that will be served at the Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner on Princess ships (Photo/Princess Cruises)

Sure, tastings and other wine events show up in the daily program. But I’ve found that if you talk to sommeliers, they will tell you what’s coming – and they’ll also tell you if the tasting or special meals, which usually carry extra fees, is worth it. See if you can get a list of the wines ahead of time. That way, you’ll be able to see who the producers are, and if the tasting is a chance to have wines you wouldn’t ordinarily see if – or if the wines are exactly the same that you find at the store back home. There’s no sense paying for a Chef’s Table dining experience that skimps out on the wines that go with it.

Another nice perk of attending wine events onboard: you’ll usually meet other passengers who share your love of the grape. Who knows, maybe they’ll even invite you to share a special bottle with you.