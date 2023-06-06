How to Get the Best Deal on a World Cruise

Top Tips for Getting a Great World Cruise Deal

Study. Learning about routes and cruise lines is the best starting point to finding the world cruise deal that suits you best. This isn't just a week or two of vacation -- it's a commitment that could last months.

Think through your own needs. On shorter cruises, you might opt for a beverage package, but when you consider a cruise of 100-plus nights, is it something that you need? How about Wi-Fi? Often it is the opposite of beverage packages -- where you are perfectly happy to disconnect on a weeklong vacation cruise, you might need to stay in touch on an extended voyage. Laundry is a must. Will you be happy using self-serve laundromats onboard or in port? (Or will you want that done for you?) Some world cruises include port tours in the price. But, determine if you are really a tour person, or if 48 bus tours in 100 days would drive you insane. Also consider cabin size and location as well as the number of sea days on the voyage. What you typically choose on a short cruise might or might not be what you want on a world cruise.

Do the math. Add everything up -- base cruise fare for your desired cabin, port charges, visa fees, air fare, Wi-Fi, laundry, gratuities, beverages (including soft drinks and alcoholic drinks) and any extra charges for specialty restaurants. Then, divide the total by the number of nights to get your cost per day for that specific cruise. That is your comparison point to determine if your deal is really a deal.

Consider cruise lines you haven't used before. If you have status with a particular line, it is tempting to automatically choose that line for a world cruise if they offer one. However, until you do the math, you won't know if it's the cheapest world cruise option available for your needs.

Work with a travel agent. The advice of an agent can be especially useful if you are considering a cruise line with which you are unfamiliar. Plus, agents often have inside info on specials and add-ons for world cruises that you might not discover on your own.