When is the best time to book a cruise in 2020?

All the travel agents we spoke to gave the same advice about the best time to book: Early.

Book as early as you can: "We're seeing the booking window open up further," says Coiro. "In 2019, we saw more last-minute business. But in 2020, people are booking, on average, between six to eight months in advance for the Caribbean and Bahamas." He said that recommendation is for cruisers driving to their homeport; people who need to fly to their cruise (think Europe sailings), are booking closer to eight to 10 months out.

"Overall, the further you book ahead, the better deal you'll get on the broadest range of options," says Smith. "You can still get a great last-minute deal if you're flexible, but you'll have fewer choices. The cruise industry has become more disciplined in making sure that those who plan farther ahead get the very best deal." Plus, the earlier you book, the more choices you'll have with cabin type and location on the exact itinerary and sail date you prefer.

Agents say that cruise lines are worried that the U.S. presidential election in the fall will be a distraction, so they're trying to front-load cruise sales as much as possible. "Lines know that now is the time to go big," says Hunter.

Think a year ahead: During the early months of the year, which the industry refers to as "wave season," travelers are booking both same year and next year cruises. Some are booking in the sweet spot, but others might find they're too late.

"If you were looking to cruise this year, you should have already booked in November/December/January to get best deal," says Hunter. "There are lots of amazing promotions ending mid- to late February." By March, you're gambling on which cabins and sailings are still available.

In addition, many of the wave season promotions, such as Princess Cruises' Best Sale Ever, are valid on next year's sailings, in addition to this year.

Luxury lines, especially, sell out earlier, with only 30 percent of inventory available for same-year sailings by January. If you're looking for a high-end or river cruise, book as soon as possible if you want to cruise in 2020. By Q2, those lines will turn their attention to 2021 sailings.

Short cruises are more flexible: However, not everyone is too late. "Short cruises are booked closer in," says Smith. "Short cruises are hot this time of year for people traveling now through summer." And if you're flexible about cabins and sailings and just want a cheap rate, last-minute fares for Alaska crop up in the second quarter of the year, with Caribbean prices dropping midyear or Q3 to Q4.

Related: Cruise Booking Mistakes to Avoid

All the travel agents we spoke to gave the same advice about the best time to book: Early.

Book as early as you can: "We're seeing the booking window open up further," says Coiro. "In 2019, we saw more last-minute business. But in 2020, people are booking, on average, between six to eight months in advance for the Caribbean and Bahamas." He said that recommendation is for cruisers driving to their homeport; people who need to fly to their cruise (think Europe sailings), are booking closer to eight to 10 months out.

"Overall, the further you book ahead, the better deal you'll get on the broadest range of options," says Smith. "You can still get a great last-minute deal if you're flexible, but you'll have fewer choices. The cruise industry has become more disciplined in making sure that those who plan farther ahead get the very best deal." Plus, the earlier you book, the more choices you'll have with cabin type and location on the exact itinerary and sail date you prefer.

Agents say that cruise lines are worried that the U.S. presidential election in the fall will be a distraction, so they're trying to front-load cruise sales as much as possible. "Lines know that now is the time to go big," says Hunter.

Think a year ahead: During the early months of the year, which the industry refers to as "wave season," travelers are booking both same year and next year cruises. Some are booking in the sweet spot, but others might find they're too late.

"If you were looking to cruise this year, you should have already booked in November/December/January to get best deal," says Hunter. "There are lots of amazing promotions ending mid- to late February." By March, you're gambling on which cabins and sailings are still available.

In addition, many of the wave season promotions, such as Princess Cruises' Best Sale Ever, are valid on next year's sailings, in addition to this year.

Luxury lines, especially, sell out earlier, with only 30 percent of inventory available for same-year sailings by January. If you're looking for a high-end or river cruise, book as soon as possible if you want to cruise in 2020. By Q2, those lines will turn their attention to 2021 sailings.

Short cruises are more flexible: However, not everyone is too late. "Short cruises are booked closer in," says Smith. "Short cruises are hot this time of year for people traveling now through summer." And if you're flexible about cabins and sailings and just want a cheap rate, last-minute fares for Alaska crop up in the second quarter of the year, with Caribbean prices dropping midyear or Q3 to Q4.

Related: Cruise Booking Mistakes to Avoid