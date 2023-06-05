Make the Most of the Best Carnival Cruise Deals Before You Cruise

Price Shop for Carnival Cruise Promotions, Especially for Shore Excursions

To dissuade any fears cruisers might have about overpaying for shore excursions, Carnival has a Best Price Guarantee.

This only applies to pre-booked excursions, and if you are claiming you found a lower price (and thus asking for reimbursement) it has to be for the same tour. If, for instance, Carnival includes lunch, and you find the same tour cheaper without lunch, that doesn't count.

Before you book your Carnival cruise, it's worth comparing prices with third-party companies such as Viator.

Cruise Ship Wi-Fi: Buy the Social Media Wi-Fi Plan Before Embarkation Day

You can save by spending your vacation in unplugged nirvana or looking for cafes with free Wi-Fi on land, but Carnival Cruise Line also offers a pretty good deal on their onboard Wi-Fi.

If you book before your cruise, you save 15 percent on a social media plan that gives you enough bandwidth to access the most popular social media platforms and airline sites.

Plans bought onboard or that give more bandwidth to stream movies will be more expensive. Also note that often you won’t be able (or willing) to use the data on your mobile phone, so an internet plan with Carnival will always come in handy.

Drinks Packages: Consider All of Your Booze Options and Save Big

One of your best bets for a cheap Carnival cruise is to check out the line’s drink packages. If you intend on drinking quite a bit of alcohol on your cruise or just do not want the hassle of worrying about how much you are spending on drinks, pre-purchase the Cheers drinks package for a per-day fee.

Note that all adults sharing a cabin have to agree to book the plan each. You'll also pay 10 percent more for this package if you book onboard.

On the other hand, if you do happen to purchase your drinks package onboard, you do have the option of starting the plan at a prorated rate whenever you want. For instance, if you don't want it on embarkation day, you can start it the next day.

Keep in mind that if you do go that route, you will have to buy it for all remaining days of the cruise.

In addition to alcohol, the Cheers plan includes specialty coffee, bottled water, soda and non-alcoholic frozen cocktails. Post-boarding Carnival Cruise promotions for booze are rare.

Soda Packages on Cruises: Look for Non-Alcoholic Packages if You Want Soda

If you and/or the kids are big soda drinkers, each passenger is allowed to bring onboard one 12-pack of canned soda, seltzer or juice (no bottles), carried in your hand luggage.

If you are on a longer cruise and will drink more than that, you'll save by ordering a Bottomless Bubbles soda package.

Same goes for drinking water on a cruise. While bottled water is not allowed, you can save by bringing your own refillable water bottle and get water from the fountains on the Lido Deck.

You can also preorder a water package after you book your Carnival cruise. These are a bargain compared to what they charge per bottle on your ship.

Sign Up for Discounted Photo Packages on Your Cruise and Save up to 50 Percent

The way to save on photos is to take your own onboard, but if you know you won't be able to resist the posed shots by Carnival's photographers, consider purchasing a photo package.

You may be extremely lucky and find photo specials once you board your Carnival cruise, but the safest bet if you want to save is to book your package pre-cruise.

Options range from five professional portraits in the studio to paparazzi-style photo shoots with posed and candid photos that’ll set you back hundreds of dollars. With every package you’ll receive the printed images; digital copies are only available if you go for the more expensive ones.

Pre-boarding photo package promotions on Carnival cruises can save you between 20 and 50 percent of the onboard price.