There is plenty involved in choosing a cruise. It may seem simple but choosing the right cruise for you is as intricate as picking the right house or car. You'll need to decide which cruise line, cruise ship, itinerary and embarkation port are right for you, while also keeping in mind what your budget is and how long you can be away from home.

For many cruisers, the choice begins with destination. Where do you want to cruise? Once you've figured that out, you'll need to find out which cruise lines sail to those ports and then begin breaking those choices down. You can do this on your own or ask a good travel agent, to help.

For those who don't want to fly to their cruise, the embarkation port is the starting point of their search. You'll want to find out which departure ports are within an acceptable driving or flying distance, and then look for which ships sail from those ports.

Figure out what's most important to you (itinerary, flying/driving distance, family-friendly vs. more adults, etc.), and then start your research there.