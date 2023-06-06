How to Calculate the Total Price of a Cruise

The total price of a cruise is rarely just the ticket price and some government fees. While accommodations, most meals and tons of activities are included in your fare, you will have to pay extra for an array of tempting amenities and activities, like spa treatments, shore excursions and cocktails.
If you're on a budget, it can be tricky to figure out just what your total vacation cost will be and what kind of extra charges to anticipate. While a $7 pina colada likely won't break the bank, you might be surprised to discover how quickly an exercise class here and a round of bingo there can add up.
To help you figure out how much you might actually spend on a cruise vacation, we've culled and tallied the prices of common extra charges found on weeklong Caribbean cruises and listed them for eight popular -- and amenity-laden -- cruise ships. We've also added in the daily gratuities for each passenger in a standard cabin. (Tips for suite passengers might be higher.) Use these numbers as a guide to help you calculate the total price of a cruise.
Editor's Note: Prices may vary by ships within the same cruise line, as well as by itinerary, and they're subject to change at any time, without notice; these prices were accurate as of July 2018. We realize that travelers will not rack up every one of these charges every day, but we have presented both the prices and a sample a la carte cost for one day to make the point that onboard charges can accumulate rapidly.
Pina Colada: $9
Specialty Dining: $45 per person, Qsine
Latte: $5
Massage: $145+, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: $59+, snorkeling and beach
Fitness Class: $11
Souvenir Photo: $20+, 8x10
Bingo: $49 for three cards for four games
Basic Internet Package: $249 for one-week package for one device ($35.57/day)
Gratuities: $13.50 per passenger, per day
Total price: $392.07
Pina Colada: $5.95
Specialty Dining: $30 per person, Palo
Latte: $2.95
Massage: $118, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: $63, Caribbean Sea Safari, St. Thomas Snorkeling and Beach Tour
Fitness Class: $12
Souvenir Photo: $20.95, 8x10
Bingo: $30 for six cards, four games
Basic Internet Package: $19, 100 MB
Gratuities: $12 per passenger, per day
Total price: $309.85
Pina Colada: $5.75
Specialty Dining: $35 per person, Pinnacle Grill
Latte: $2.50
Massage: $129+, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: $54.95, St. Thomas Turtle Cove Catamaran Sail and Snorkel
Fitness Class: $12
Souvenir Photo: $ 35.95, 10x13
Bingo: $25 for three cards
Basic Internet Package: $55, 100 minutes
Gratuities: $13.50 per passenger, per day
Total price: $368.65
Pina Colada: $8.25
Specialty Dining: $29 per person, Crown Grill
Latte: $2.50 Massage: $129, 50 minutes Shore Excursion: $59.95, St. Thomas Snorkel and Beach Getaway
Fitness Class: $12
Souvenir Photo: $25, 8x10
Bingo: $10 for one card paper and digital
Basic Internet Package: $59.99 for one-week package, pre-purchased ($8.57/day)
Gratuities: $13.50 per passenger, per day
Total price: $297.77
Pina colada: $9.95
Specialty Dining: $35 per person, Cagney's (a la carte pricing includes appetizer, entree, dessert, wine)
Latte: $2.95
Massage: $119, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: $99, St. John Beach Escape and Snorkel
Fitness Class: $12
Souvenir Photo: $ 24.95, 8x10
Bingo: $39 per pack
Basic Internet Package: $105, 250 minutes, pre-purchased
Gratuities: $14.50 per passenger, per day
Total price: $461.35
Pina colada: $10+
Specialty Dining: $35 per person, Giovanni's Table
Latte: $4.25
Massage: $119, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: $74, St. John Beach and Snorkel
Fitness Class: $12
Souvenir Photo: $19.99+, 8x10
Bingo: $10+ for one card
Basic Internet Package: $12.99+ per person, per day, per device (based on an unlimited, cruise-long package)
Gratuities: $14.50 per passenger, per day
Total price: $311.73
Pina Colada: $8.25
Specialty Dining: $35 per person, Emerald Room Steakhouse
Latte: $2.95
Massage: $103, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: $61.99, Snorkeling and beach in Grand Turk
Fitness Class: $12
Souvenir Photo: $21.99, 8x10
Bingo: $25 for one bingo card, one cash craze lottery ticket and one raffle ticket
Basic Internet Package: $16/day unlimited (no streaming)
Gratuities: $12.95 per passenger, per day
Total price: $299.13
Pina Colada: $7.50
Specialty Dining: $39 per person, Butcher's Cut, pre-purchased (a la carte once onboard)
Latte: $3.25
Massage: $109, 55 minutes
Shore Excursion: $65, Catamaran Sail and Snorkel in Costa Maya
Fitness Class: $11
Souvenir Photo: $24.99, 8x10
Bingo: $20 for three cards
Basic Internet Package: $99.90 per cruise for 3GB ($14.27/day)
Gratuities: $12.50 per passenger, per day
Total price: $306.51