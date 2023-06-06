How to Build Your Own All-Inclusive Cruise

Final Caveat

You've probably figured out that unless you take advantage of complimentary amenities offered by cruise lines and travel agents, building your own all-inclusive cruise will cost money.

Do the math to make sure you're getting the best value by going all-inclusive. With an alcohol package, for example, you have to drink quite a bit to break even with the a la carte pricing. Is it worth the price not to have to think about every purchase, or would you rather choose the cheaper option?

Also, if you're upgrading your cruise experience for more inclusions, it's wise to tally up the total cruise cost to make sure you wouldn't be better off with a higher-end suite or cruise line. For example, if you're considering a suite on Celebrity for all the complimentary perks, you might find it's similar in price to an actual luxury cruise, where inclusions are bundled in the cost and where you could receive a more intimate, service-oriented, high-end vacation.

Or if you're looking into Norwegian's dining and drinks packages, perhaps you'd be better off with a suite, which comes with those amenities, plus more perks.

Whether you choose to build your own all-inclusive cruise, book a more inclusive cruise line or stick to paying for onboard purchases individually, you'll want to compare the total price and overall cruise experience to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck.

