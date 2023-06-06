How Not to Gain Weight on a Cruise

In the Dining Room

Main dining rooms offer -- and servers encourage -- multicourse meals. Here are some tips to avoid overeating.

Minimize courses. Don't order an appetizer, soup, salad, entree _and _dessert every night. Stick to two or three courses to limit caloric intake. Agree with travel companions to order the same number of courses. Otherwise, a planned two-course meal can become four. Even if you limit yourself while others order more, you could find yourself reaching for the bread basket again while waiting for them to finish. Choose one meal per day to splurge, and eat mindfully at others.

Order "spa" dishes. Select the spa dinner menu -- especially if you ate a pancake breakfast and lunchtime burger. Or, order one or two spa courses, and indulge in one dish on the regular menu. Think balance, not deprivation.

Go easy on the bread. Tell the server no bread basket. Or, take one roll (whole-grain, preferably) and request the basket's removal (or that the server not bring it round a second time). Unless you are gluten-intolerant, skip gluten-free bread. You may think it's healthier, but it often has more calories than regular bread.

Limit sauces, creams and dressings. Avoid salads with cream-based dressings. Same goes for cream-based soups. When you do order salad dressing, request it on the side. Add sparingly, or dip your fork into the dressing, and then the salad. The flavor comes through with way less calories. Do the same with sauces.

Avoid high-calorie vegetarian dishes. Vegetarian isn't synonymous with low-calorie. Many such dishes contain rich dairy. Nut-based vegan meals can be high-calorie, too.

Win with fish. Stick to fish, preferably grilled or broiled. If sauteed, ask the chef to minimize oil or butter.

Dress the part. Avoid wearing elastic-waist pants and other loose-fitting clothes to meals. They make overindulging extra-easy.