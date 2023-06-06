How Do I Respond to a Review for My Cruise Line?

Great question! A management response to a review is a good way to share your perspective with cruise travelers who are researching your ships.

To write a response to a published cruise review, log into the dashboard. You’ll see a list of recently published reviews with ratings.

Here are a few suggestions for what to include:

Thank your guest for taking the time to provide feedback

Highlight the positive and mention upgrades or improvements that might interest returning or potential guests

Address any specific complaints and explain what you've done to address them

Be polite and professional and ensure that your response meets our guidelines.

For more information on why and how to write management responses, check out our tip sheet.

In order for your management response to be posted, it must meet our guidelines. If it does comply with the guidelines, it will typically be published within several business days. You can check the status of a pending response in the dashboard.

Not registered yet to respond to cruise reviews? Contact lauras@cruisecritic.com to learn more!

