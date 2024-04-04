Study Shore Excursion Review Descriptions Carefully

Motorcoach in Alaska (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Sometimes you have to parse the wording of cruise line shore excursions carefully so you can see what you’re really getting.

A “panoramic tour,” for example, almost always involves a motorcoach tour. These excursions often give you a nice overview of a destination, but you’re likely to be sitting on the bus for most of the time, getting out occasionally for photo stops. At the end, you might have some free time, but in general, you’re not going to be very independent on this type of tour. If you’re someone who likes to experience a destination by walking, it’s not a good choice.

Walking tour in Porto (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

“Walking tours” can vary greatly in their difficulty level. If you’re in Europe or any city with cobblestones, even an “easy” walking tour can be hard if you have an assistance device or mobility issues. Make sure you have an idea of the terrain before you book, and realize that different countries have different rules and regulations regarding accessibility.

A bike in view on Skagway's Alaskan bike tour, surrounded by scenic views of the mountains in the distance (Photo: Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)

The difficulty of a bike tour can also vary greatly, depending on where you are. There’s a big difference between an e-bike assisted ride in the flatlands of Denmark or Holland, versus a ride down mountains in Alaska or Norway where you’re clenching the brakes the whole time. Spoiler: unless you’re an experienced mountain biker, the latter is not relaxing or a good way to experience the destination – it’s hard to look around much when you’re afraid you’re going to end up head-over-handlebars.

Another tip: Generally the smaller the size of your tour group, the more active it could potentially be. That’s because tour operators are always conscious of how many people they need to “keep eyes on.” If your group is 30 or more, expect that the activity will be more relaxed than a group of 8 or fewer.