How Cruise Lines Will Comply with California’s New Honest Pricing Law

Which Cruise Lines Will Follow the Honest Pricing Law?

Carnival Jubilee arriving at Galveston on December 20, 2023 (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Most cruise lines within the United States plan to comply with the Honest Pricing Law nationwide as of July 1.

Carnival Corp. confirmed that not only will its brands operating in California – most often Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises – abide by the new law and thus pricing model, but they all will across the U.S.

“While this is a California state law, we are making this change nationwide to ensure our advertised pricing is consistent no matter where guests shop for our cruises,” said the spokesperson.

So come July 1, all Carnival Corporation brands operating within the United States will show a total advertised price that will include all government-mandated taxes, fees and port expenses that were previously itemized separately for the sake of consumer awareness.

MSC Cruises is in the same boat, so to speak. Beginning even earlier on June 26, 2024, the line’s total advertised cruise prices for U.S. reservations will now include taxes, fees and port expenses, according to a spokesperson.

“These costs, often government-mandated and previously itemized separately, are now seamlessly integrated into the total price, providing a simple and transparent booking experience,” the spokesperson said. “This change does not impact the overall price paid by our guests or the commissionable portion of the cruise fare earned by our trusted travel partners.”

Approaching the Golden Gate Bridge on a Pacific Coastal cruise (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Meanwhile, corporate cousin Explora Journeys already includes all taxes, fees and port expenses in its total advertised cruise costs.

Royal Caribbean Group is acting similarly, according to a spokesperson, who mentioned two out of its three brands, excluding Silversea, which infrequently visits California.

“We are updating the way we display our pricing in the U.S. beginning July 1. Guests booking with Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises will now see pricing that is inclusive of their selected cruise fare and all required taxes and fees.”

Royal Caribbean is also working to support its travel partners across the country ahead of the change.

The Port of San Pedro (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Regarding Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. – which regularly operates its Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) brand from San Pedro, just outside of Los Angeles – the company plans to apply the new pricing even farther according to a spokesperson for NCL:

“To comply with this new law and to simplify the booking experience for all our guests based in the U.S. and Canada, Norwegian Cruise Line will be incorporating applicable government taxes, fees and port expenses into our advertised pricing beginning July 1, 2024.”

The specific line adds that the cost alteration will only impact the way it displays prices and not those that guests ultimately pay to take a cruise nor the portion that is commissionable for travel partners.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional vacation experiences at every step of the cruise journey, and we hope this change will provide our guests with a more satisfying booking experience,” the spokesperson concluded.

A Viking ship (Photo: Viking)

As for Viking, another line that only periodically makes calls in California, the brand indicates it always includes all port taxes and fees, “so our guests never discover unexpected charges,” according to a spokesperson. “We have a long history of open and honest pricing, and we do not nickel-and-dime our guests.”

The line’s Viking Inclusive Value pricing covers everything guests require and nothing they do not.

Last but not least, Disney Cruise Line, which frequently sails from San Diego, also plans to abide by the new regulations.