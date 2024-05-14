How Booking Connecting Cabins on My Family Cruise Kept Me Sane

If you’ve travelled with family or friends – or are planning to – you’ll know how hard it is to find the perfect room on a cruise. Standard cabins are often too small, while suites are often priced so astronomically that the average family of four doesn’t have a chance of affording one without evaporating the kid’s college fund.

But cruise lines have a secret trick up their sleeves that caters perfectly to friends and families travelling together. Some try to hide this from you; others make booking this hidden hack a much easier process.

The secret to successful cruise travel with family and friends: connecting cabins. These rooms, which typically come across all grades, from economical insides to lavish suites, are indicated with a little symbol on a cruise ship’s deck plan and denote cabins that have a set of inner doors that can open, joining two individual cabins into one.

Cruise ship deck plans will identify connecting cabins (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Annoying if you’re travelling solo or as a couple (connecting cabin doors often allow for some pretty significant sound bleed-through), these connecting cabins are a value-added godsend for those looking for a bit more space on their next cruise without going into massive debt.

I’ve personally booked connecting cabins four times now, across lines like Cunard, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean – and I’d do it again.

Here’s what I learned about the art of booking connecting cabins on your next cruise.