I love cruising for many reasons: the moment I can see a foreign port from my balcony; the friendships made with fellow travelers when I leave my phone in my stateroom; the sight of my children playing soccer with kids from around the globe. Breakfast in bed. Lunch in Rome. Caribbean sunsets. Lido deck desserts.

But on every port excursion, I have a twinge of sadness when it’s time to re-board just as the sky is turning purple and the lights of local restaurants begin to glow. I spent years traveling with a backpack, staying in crummy hostels and venturing out after dark, meeting locals over tapas or rum punch or tea, creating connections.

Plus, there can be so many other tourists during the day in a cruise port that you feel you're just a cog in a madding crowd. I often dreamed what it would be like to stay in port after the other ships had departed, giving me plenty of time to wander through narrow streets and indulge in a sense of discovery.