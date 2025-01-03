I love cruising for many reasons: the moment I can see a foreign port from my balcony; the friendships made with fellow travelers when I leave my phone in my stateroom; the sight of my children playing soccer with kids from around the globe. Breakfast in bed. Lunch in Rome. Caribbean sunsets. Lido deck desserts.
But on every port excursion, I have a twinge of sadness when it’s time to re-board just as the sky is turning purple and the lights of local restaurants begin to glow. I spent years traveling with a backpack, staying in crummy hostels and venturing out after dark, meeting locals over tapas or rum punch or tea, creating connections.
Plus, there can be so many other tourists during the day in a cruise port that you feel you're just a cog in a madding crowd. I often dreamed what it would be like to stay in port after the other ships had departed, giving me plenty of time to wander through narrow streets and indulge in a sense of discovery.
Ship Exterior on Oosterdam
On a recent sailing through the Adriatic aboard Holland America Line's Oosterdam, our itinerary included a late port of call in Dubrovnik, Croatia, a city I’d dreamed of visiting. This growing trend of late or overnight stays is reshaping cruise itineraries, offering passengers a deeper, more immersive experience.
According to Paul Grigsby, VP of Deployment and Itinerary Planning for Holland America, “We’ve integrated more overnight and late-night calls—especially on longer itineraries—so guests can spend more time immersing themselves in the culture of those ports. Over the next two seasons, we have late and overnight calls in nearly 200 destinations spanning over 50 countries."
One particularly special overnight call that the line is leaning into will take place in Alta, Norway—often hailed as the Northern Lights Capital of the World. It's in 2026, but that gives you plenty of time to dream.
Other lines that make a point of staying longer include Virgin Voyages, Azamara, Celebrity, Crystal, Silversea, Oceania, Regent and Windstar.
View of Dubrovnik from historic city walls (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Dubrovnik is set against a backdrop of lush hills, which offer view of crystal-clear, turquoise waters. I had seen photos of the medieval walls and terracotta rooftops of Dubrovnik’s Old Town. So for our port excursion in Dubrovnik, my husband and I chose a walking tour of Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site. We battled the crowds along the impressive Stradun, or main street that runs from the Pile Gate to the Ploče Gate.
August in Dubrovnik is sweltering, the summer heat fierce. By the time we reached the square in front of the Church of St. Blaise, I was dizzy and seeking shade. Climbing the city’s famed walls, which offer panoramic views of the Adriatic and surrounding hills, felt like an insurmountable task. Regretfully, I opted to return to our cool stateroom for a mid-afternoon nap.
Cute city street in Dubrovnik (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Had Oosterdam departed at the usual late afternoon hour, my Dubrovnik experience would have ended there—a rushed, surface-level visit. But the ship’s late port call offered a second chance to connect with the city.
As the sun began to dip, the crowds thinned, and a refreshing breeze replaced the oppressive heat. My husband and I decided to venture back out, determined to make the most of this port.
“A late port call offers a truly magical way to experience a city from a new perspective,” says Lainey Melnick, a Luxury Travel Professional with Dream Vacations. “When most of the tourists have gone, the ancient cobblestone streets come alive with an entirely different energy after sunset. My clients often tell me it’s the highlight of their cruise.”
Seeking a unique vantage point for Dubrovnik’s famous sunsets, we hailed a taxi. Our driver, Josip, was warm and charming. When we asked for his favorite spot, he grinned and sped off toward Boninovo, an area just outside the city center.
With a flourish, Josip pulled over and pointed to an unassuming doorway in a stone wall. “Inside,” he said, “you’ll find perfection.” Intrigued but wary, we followed his directions and emerged onto the stunning terrace of a restaurant called Fratellos, once part of an open-air cinema.
The view was breathtaking. Below us, the Adriatic shimmered. The horizon softened into twilight.
Croatian charcuterie platter (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The terrace was more than just a viewpoint—it was a haven. My husband and I settled into a cozy corner and ordered a feast of Dalmatian specialties: shrimp croquettes, pistachio-studded mortadella, hand-cut prosciutto, and warm focaccia. Each bite was a celebration of Croatia’s culinary heritage, and the setting elevated the meal to an experience.
As we sipped and feasted, I couldn’t help but marvel at the duality of Dubrovnik. By day, it’s a vibrant, sun-drenched hub of history and culture. By night, it transforms into a tranquil, almost mystical retreat, where every street and shadow seems steeped in stories.
Cat on Dubrovnik walls (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
This unhurried evening allowed us to see a side of Dubrovnik rarely glimpsed by day-trippers. The narrow streets of Old Town were quieter now, echoing with the distant strains of music and laughter. Locals, no longer outnumbered by tourists, gathered in small groups, chatting over coffee or wine.
My husband and I strolled hand-in-hand back toward the port, reluctant to leave this magical version of the city. Stars began to scatter across the sky, their reflection dancing on the calm waters of the Adriatic. As the ship pulled away from Dubrovnik, its lights fading into the distance, I knew this visit would stay with me. Sometimes, all it takes is a little extra time to truly connect with a place.