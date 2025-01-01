6 Hot destinations to see with Viking in 2025

Sponsored by Viking
From exploring Egypt’s antiquities to taking an adventure of a lifetime in the Canadian Arctic, it’s time to book your next cruise for 2025 if you haven’t already.
Here are some of Viking’s top destinations for the coming year with itineraries that are packed full of unique experiences and stops in intriguing cities and towns around the world.
Sphinx and Great Pyramid, Giza, Egypt (Photo: Viking)
A visit to Egypt offers a real-life history lesson that unveils before the eyes. From that first glimpse of the Great Pyramids of Giza, you’re sure to be hooked and ready for an unforgettable trip.
In Cairo, the starting and ending point of the trip, there’s also been a buzz around the long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (also known as the GEM), which finally opened the doors to some of its exhibitions in 2023. What’s more, Viking offers an optional excursion to the museum at the end of the trip, giving you a chance see some of the artefacts you learnt about during your time on the Nile.
Stepping aboard one of Viking’s intimate river ships in Luxor, you will sail along the Nile in luxury and be taken on a fascinating journey of discovery with Viking’s knowledgeable Egyptologists.
In Luxor, experience the sprawling site of Karnak Temple, which is linked to Luxor Temple by its impressive 3km Avenue of Sphinxes. Another site not to miss across the river on the West Bank is the Valley of the Kings, where you’ll find tombs of Egypt’s great pharaohs including that of the boy king, Tutankhamun.
In Aswan, take trip on a traditional felucca boat, wander around the markets and visit a local village with your guide to meet a traditional Nubian family.
To really give yourself an understanding of the ancient world, extend pre-cruise with a four-night trip in the UK.
Visiting Oxford and London there’s a chance to retrace the steps of Egyptologist Howard Carter, who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922. You’ll visit Highclere Castle, the ‘real’ Downton Abbey, and get access to archives and exhibits of the 5th Earl of Carnarvon (Carter’s benefactor), as well as a private tour of the British Museum’s Egyptian collection.
Viking ship in Greenland (Photo: Viking)
In 2025, why not head north and discover the remote regions of the Canadian High Arctic and Greenland? Viking has added three new itineraries which will explore the rugged landscapes from the comfort of its expedition ship, Viking Octantis.
Spend your time soaking up the spectacular views of the towering icebergs or learning about the marine life and region with Viking’s onboard scientists. Or perhaps you’d prefer to just bask in the midnight sun on deck or from the comfort of one of the ship’s Scandi-style lounges.
There will be opportunities to explore by foot or discover hidden bays on the ship’s special operation boat in search of wildlife, including Nuuk, where there’s a chance to cruise around Nuup Kangerlua Fjord in search of whales.
Greenland is very proud of its indigenous roots and along the journey be sure to find out more about the Inuit settlers who arrived in the region more than 4,500 years ago. Get a glimpse of local life; learn about the traditions, visit local art and craft centres and take home knitwear woven with Inuit patterns.
Staatsoper, Vienna (Photo: Viking)
Some might say there is no better place in the world to attend a classical concert than in Vienna, once home to many famous music composers of the last few centuries. And in 2025 there’s an even greater reason to do so, with the Austrian capital celebrating 200 years of one of its best, Johann Strauss. Throughout the year there will be concerts, plays and exhibitions to commemorate the work of the ‘Waltz King’.
Cruises on the Danube with Viking are available throughout 2025 with durations from eight to 23 days, depending on how much of the river you decide to explore.
With Viking you will dock right in the heart of the city and with an overnight stop in Vienna on many of the itineraries, you can take advantage of your time and enjoy the musical delights with a memorable performance from the likes of the Vienna Residence Orchestra.
Be sure to take in the elegant coffee houses, imperial palaces, all while wandering and admiring the blend of Baroque, Neo-Renaissance and Gothic architecture that lines the Ringstrasse.
Yi Dun Viking ship in Shenzhen, China (Photo: Viking)
Viking made its return to China in September 2024, with the Viking Yi Dun (formerly Viking Sun). The 930-passenger ship sailed a short season for English-speaking passengers showcasing ports along China’s coast from Shanghai to Hong Kong (Shenzhen). This part of the world has naturally been slower to re-open since the pandemic, so to take a cruise where you are guided around really is a great option.
If you’re intrigued to venture this way, then 2025 could be the year to do it with Viking introducing six cruises on Viking Yi Dun from September. The 20-day ‘Classic China Discovery’ will sail from Hong Kong to Beijing, first taking in all that Hong Kong has to offer before heading to China’s ‘Silicon Valley’ Shenzhen, with its futuristic skyscrapers. In contrast the ship will then sail the South China Sea calling in ports such as Xiamen to enjoy a traditional tea ceremony and Zhoushan – the largest island of 14,000 in its archipelago – known for its ancient Buddhist site of Mount Putuo.
The land portion of this trip includes a real highlight; a visit to Xian’s Terracotta Warriors, one of the world’s most fascinating archaeological sites with more than 8,000 statues of soldiers and horses that were unearthed just 50 years ago.
If you’re looking to expand the trip then the 22-day ‘Pearls of Japan & China’ embarks in Tokyo and takes in much of Japan, including overnight stays in Osaka and Hiroshima, before continuing the voyage to China, but not before a stop in South Korea for a day on Jeju Island, famed for its food, culture and female deep-sea divers (Haenyeo), all of whom are aged over 60.
Dubrovnik city walls (Photo: Viking)
No doubt one of the best ways to explore the picturesque Adriatic coastline is by ship, and a 15-day sojourn, ‘Ancient Adriatic Treasures’ on Viking Saturn sailing from Venice to Istanbul gives you ample opportunity to do so.
Complimentary shore excursions are included with each Viking cruise, and in Croatia there’s a chance to dive into the region’s history. In Split, one of the oldest cities on the Adriatic, let your guide take you on a walking tour of the magnificent Diocletian's Palace. Today its imposing structures are filled with cobbled streets, shops and restaurants.
And the fun does not stop there, as further along the coast you’ll reach Dubrovnik. Make sure to walk the city walls of the Old Town before heading inside to get lost in the narrow walkways.
Viking’s cuisine is very much themed on the destinations visited, so expect Mediterranean flavours in one of Viking Saturn’s restaurants, The Chef's Table. If you want to go a step further, book onto a foodie tour and cooking class in the Kitchen Table. Viking offers the chance to take an excursion (for a fee) with the ship’s executive chef to a local market. Later that evening you will join the chef to prepare ingredients for a memorable dining experience.
On this cruise, be sure to make use of the onboard facilities; indulge in the Nordic Spa or simply relax on your balcony (standard in all cabins on Viking Saturn).
Viking Torgil on the Douro River in Porto, Portugal (Photo: Viking)
Viking is continuing to add new longships on the European waterways and Portugal’s Douro River is no exception, with Viking Gyda, slated to join the ever-growing fleet in September 2025.
If you haven’t thought about a Douro River cruise with Viking, then now is the time. It’s a beautiful part of Europe and the ‘Portugal’s River of Gold’ 10-day cruise tour includes a hotel stay in Lisbon as well as a dip into Spain for a full day trip to Salamanca, its oldest university town.
During the Porto-to-Porto cruise your Viking itinerary will give you plenty of time to roam around the port warehouses, visit vineyards and local towns to understand the wine-making culture.
On top of this, traditional cuisine – such as pastéis de bacalhau (cod cakes) and caldo verde (Portuguese Green Soup) will be served - and fado singing will be high on the agenda to showcase the Douro’s culture.
