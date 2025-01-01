6 Hot destinations to see with Viking in 2025

Explore Egypt’s Ancient Antiquities

Sphinx and Great Pyramid, Giza, Egypt (Photo: Viking)

A visit to Egypt offers a real-life history lesson that unveils before the eyes. From that first glimpse of the Great Pyramids of Giza, you’re sure to be hooked and ready for an unforgettable trip.

In Cairo, the starting and ending point of the trip, there’s also been a buzz around the long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (also known as the GEM), which finally opened the doors to some of its exhibitions in 2023. What’s more, Viking offers an optional excursion to the museum at the end of the trip, giving you a chance see some of the artefacts you learnt about during your time on the Nile.

Stepping aboard one of Viking’s intimate river ships in Luxor, you will sail along the Nile in luxury and be taken on a fascinating journey of discovery with Viking’s knowledgeable Egyptologists.

In Luxor, experience the sprawling site of Karnak Temple, which is linked to Luxor Temple by its impressive 3km Avenue of Sphinxes. Another site not to miss across the river on the West Bank is the Valley of the Kings, where you’ll find tombs of Egypt’s great pharaohs including that of the boy king, Tutankhamun.

In Aswan, take trip on a traditional felucca boat, wander around the markets and visit a local village with your guide to meet a traditional Nubian family.

To really give yourself an understanding of the ancient world, extend pre-cruise with a four-night trip in the UK.

Visiting Oxford and London there’s a chance to retrace the steps of Egyptologist Howard Carter, who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922. You’ll visit Highclere Castle, the ‘real’ Downton Abbey, and get access to archives and exhibits of the 5th Earl of Carnarvon (Carter’s benefactor), as well as a private tour of the British Museum’s Egyptian collection.