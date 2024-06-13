Travel is the ultimate aphrodisiac -- and that certainly includes cruising. Unlocking the best singles cruises to hook up on and booking one for yourself is only one piece to the puzzle, but what about when you're finally onboard?

When you're on a cruise and wanting to be intimate with a stranger consensually, embrace all the good vibes that come from breaking away from your daily grind and turn that freedom into some spontaneous cruise fun.

The stigma around casual sex is undeniable, especially for female-identifying individuals, but when done safely, it can create some unforgettable mental souvenirs. Here are our 11 tips for hooking up on a cruise as a solo female traveler so you can have safe, casual and fun sex on your next voyage.