Getting from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to Port of Honolulu

There are a few options for cruisers to get from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to the Port of Honolulu, including public transportation, rental cars and more.

Public Transit from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to Port of Honolulu

Formerly known as Honolulu International Airport, Daniel K Inouye International Airport is about a 20-minute drive from the Honolulu cruise port. There are two public transportation options available: shuttles and the city bus.

Private and Shared Shuttles Honolulu has a host of private car companies that can shuttle cruise passengers before and after they sail. A couple include Roberts Hawaii Private Car Services and Elite Town Car Service. The former company offers both shared and private shuttles while the latter only offers private options.

City Bus TheBus is Honolulu's public transit option from the airport to the cruise terminal. The ride will take you about 40 minutes. You can find bus stops at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on the second level along the center median.

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Taxi Service to Port of Honolulu

**Taxi ** Taking a taxi from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is arguably the most hassle-free way to travel to the cruise port from the airport. Rides will take roughly 20 to 40 minutes and rideshare services, specifically Uber and Lyft, are available too.

**Rental Cars Near Honolulu Cruise Port ** Cruise passengers can rent a car before or after their cruise without having to go to the airport. A few nearby car rental locations include Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Hertz Rent A Car.

There are even more options near Waikiki Beach (a 12- to 30-minute drive from the cruise port) and most of those locations will offer shuttles to cruise ports.