Holland America's Pinnacle-Class Ships

Pinnacle-Class Amenities

Five specialty dining venues offer culinary-minded cruisers a range of choices, from a traditional steakhouse or casual Italian to pan-Asian and sushi.

And, while all HAL ships have one or more of the elements that make up Music Walk -- B.B. King's Blues Club, Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard -- only Pinnacle-Class ships have the fourth venue, the Rolling Stone Rock Room, which debuts on Nieuw Statendam in late November 2018 and will be added to Koningsdam at the same time. You'll also find BBC Earth concerts, which combine a live orchestra with specially produced BBC Earth documentaries.

Another feature Pinnacle-class ships have that other Holland America vessels don't is Blend, a wine-blending class created in partnership with Chateau Ste. Michelle.

As for outdoor pursuits, all Pinnacle-class ships have two pools, two hot tubs, an outdoor sun deck with a retractable roof and an open-air cinema. The Retreat, an extra-fee alfresco lounge deck, debuted on Pinnacle-class ships. Your lounger is guaranteed, and you can enjoy drinks and snacks as part of the daily or weekly fee.

Pinnacle-class ships are also the only vessels in the HAL fleet that have ocean-view cabins sized and priced specifically for solo travelers.

Other small changes: Rudi's Sel de Mer restaurant and suite passenger-only Neptune Lounge have respectively been expanded and reconfigured to make room for additional seating.