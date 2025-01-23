Europe with its breathtaking beauty, has always been a centre of art, fashion and culture. Yet the European continent is a hub of diverse countries, cuisines, history and languages. From the Renaissance masterpieces of Italy to the cutting-edge fashion of Paris, visiting Europe is such an inspiring experience because to most Australians, Europe has it all.
The best way of exploring Europe is to go on a cruise holiday with Holland America Line. The trusted line with its long history of catering for intrepid explorers, foodies and music lovers has an array of carefully crafted Mediterranean itineraries to make it an unforgettable journey.
You can go on a cruise to visit Italy and Amalfi Coast to learn about the history of pizza, marvel at Rome, the Vatican City and get a taste of Sicily. Afterall, Italy is such a feast for the eyes.
You can also immerse yourself in ancient Greece and take a dip in some of the bluest waters on earth in the Greek Isles.
If you are a big fan of TV hit series, Game of Thrones, you may be tempted to book a cruise to Croatia and the Adriatic Coast with its centuries of storied history.
A couple toast on Holland America Line (Photo: Holland America Line)
HAL first set sail from Rotterdam in 1873 as the Netherlands-American Steamship Company and over the years has grown to be one of the most respected names in cruising. The Dutch heritage is very much alive in the names of its fleet, exquisite service, precision of its operations and the mastery of the seas.
HAL’s fleet of four ships which sail in Europe has an average of about 2,600 passengers per ship. The line is built for cruising with its spacious, timeless and sophisticated style, sleek nautical lines, well-designed suites and staterooms and museum quality art.
If you want to avoid the crowds, it’s best you head to Europe before or after the peak summer months. Spring and utumn are usually ideal months to take a Mediterranean cruise. Rome’s Colosseum is amazing in the fall. Dubrovnik comes alive in summer and Greece in spring has warm Ionian breezes and bougainvillea bursting from picturesque window boxes.
A couple on cobblestone streets on a Holland America Line excursion (Photo: Holland America Line)
There are few options to cruise the Med in winter as many places close for the season.
Besides the hot cruise destinations of Italy, Greece and Croatia, HAL also offers great itineraries to Spain and Portugal. When you embark on a Spanish cruise with HAL, you will discover vibrant cities such as Barcelona and Seville where you can take great joy tasting tapas and attempting flamenco dancing. Indulge in the country’s fine wine. Seek out Old World charm at the historic city of Castellon de la Plana on the Mediterranean.
Santorini, Greece (Photo: Holland America Line)
One of hot destinations in Europe is Portugal and HAL recently launched a gastronomic experience for foodie fans in Funchal to savor Madeiran cuisine; a day in Leixoes to taste the country’s fine ports in Porto wine cellars before boarding a cruise on the Douro River.
Many accolades have been written about the healthy Mediterranean food but what exactly is it? Mediterranean is all about vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grain nuts, herbs, spices, seafood and olive oil.
In Spain, you must try and taste paella – the national dish – usually made of beans, rice, tomato, spices, olive oil, chicken, rabbit and snails.
When in Naples, do what the locals do – tuck into a pizza. The humble Margherita pizza, made of mozzarella, bail, tomatoes and olive oil, exemplifies the rustic simplicity of Mediterranean food.
In Venice, there’s the Sarde Saor, a sweet and sour sardine dish with onions, vinegar with the addition of pine nuts and raisins to give it a subtle sweet taste.
The joy about cruising with HAL is that it has an extensive and well-choreographed excursions. For instance, in Corfu, Greece, the line takes you on an organic wine tasting and cooking demonstration where you will go on a guided tour at Theotokis vineyard followed by a cooking demonstration, before sitting down for a five-course meal of traditional dishes.
In Athens, there’s a four-hour, walking tour of Athens and the Acropolis, which stands 230 feet above the city. You will also be taken for a drive through the city, Constitution Square, Royal Palace, the Temple of Zeus and the Olympic Stadium.
HAL’s Northern Europe itineraries have an eclectic mix of seldom-explored destinations with famous ports and overnights in alluring cities such as Copenhagen and Reykjavik. You will explore Norway’s famous fjords, Iceland’s lava fields or visit England’s storied castles on a British Isles cruise.
Horse fans will not be able to resist booking a horseback riding tour in the Icelandic countryside. The Icelandic horses are hardy, friendly and very pleasant to ride. Don’t worry, you will be accompanied by an expert rider who will take you through scenic spots.
You can also experience a hot thermal bath at the Blue Lagoon in southeast Reykyavik, close to a fishing village. The hot geothermal field is mineral-rich and pumped up from 6000 feet below the earth’s surface. High levels of silica, minerals and algae give the Blue Lagoon its rich, blue colour. The Blue Lagoon Comfort Package includes a silica mask a towel and a cool drink. Please bring your swimsuit.
Some of the ports you will visit on a Northern Europe cruise include Eidfjord, Norway; Glasgow, Scotland; Oslo, Norway; Flam, Norway and Dublin, Ireland.
Iceland is known for its magnificent landscapes, cliffs and glimmering ice caves. Best time to visit is mid-June through to August to hike, bike, horseride or explore the great outdoors. But be prepared and dress in water-proof layers that can stand up to Iceland’s piercing winds.
If you want to experience the Northern Lights, best time to visit Iceland is from September to March when the nights are long and dark.
A couple are served dinner by a chef on Holland America Line (Photo: Holland America Line)
If you are looking for understated elegance and a great cruise experience, HAL is the line for you. With its fleet from the Rotterdam to Nieuw Amsterdam which can accommodate from 2668 to 2106 guests, the ships are perfectly-sized for cruising. The staterooms are well designed and the ship has a spacious ambience with great dining venues offering juicy steaks, Japanese sushi to New York pizza.
The line takes great pride in offering guests a variety of live music venues for pre or after dinner entertainment. There’s the popular BB King’s Blues Club with a live band from Memphis belting out their classic soul and rock & roll hits to get you dancing.
Rolling Stone Lounge on HAL Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)
There’s also the Rolling Stone Lounge playing rock, pop to country music and the World Stage with live shows to keep your feet tapping.
To keep guests fit, HAL also offers pickleball – the fastest growing sport in the US. Courts are located on the top deck with bats and balls available for a match or friendly game. There’s also a Fitness Club, a spa and a kids club onboard.
HAL has introduced Global Fresh Fish – the first of its kind – with a choice of 80 varieties of fish sourced locally. Iron chef Masaharu Morimoto is the line’s Global Fresh Fish Ambassador who will cook up a mouth-watering storm at the ship’s main dining room as well as a pop-up restaurant onboard. He has created fresh black cod yuzu, fresh halibut XO with Asian vegetables and Morimoto lobster tails with lemon foam.
Chef Masaharu Morimomto will serve as Holland America's 'Fresh Fish Ambassador' (Photo: Holland America)
The move to deliver its Global Fresh Fish program underscores the line’s commitment to serve the highest quality seafood that is sustainable, wild-caught and responsibly farmed.
Pinnacle Grill is the line’s ultimate steakhouse at sea offering prime steaks, seafood and wine to make it’s a memorable meal ever. There’s an additional charge of US$52 pp for dinner and US$25pp charge for lunch.
There’s a wide choice of cuisine onboard including sushi and burgers. If you fancy some great Asian cuisine, head to Tamarind for some aromatic dishes.
• As a destination, Europe has always been a star attraction for travellers. Nothing can beat the Mediterranean’s sheer beauty, magnificent monuments, history and culture. The most convenient way to visit several European countries at the same time is to take a cruise – HAL is one of the most experienced cruise line to offer some of the best and irresistible deals.