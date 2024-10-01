If you’re thinking about your first cruise to Alaska, two cruise lines typically jump to the top of the list because they’ve been providing vacations there for so long and offer extensive land-extension options: Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.
I did my first Alaska sailing on Princess in August 2013, about a year after I first started working at Cruise Critic. Since then, I’ve sailed to Alaska – one of my favorite destinations – on luxury cruise lines and small expedition ships as well as other big ocean vessels, but the opportunity was never quite right for me to sail there with HAL.
I finally had the chance to cruise to Alaska with Holland America – on Nieuw Amsterdam – and it was an eye-opener, as it gave me the opportunity to understand what the cruise line does so well in a destination it’s been visiting since 1947. Here’s what I experienced and why I think Holland America is a good fit for first-time cruisers to Alaska.
The Bow of Koningsdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
With more than 75 years cruising in Alaska, Holland America Line has had plenty of time to understand the region and form meaningful partnerships there.
This is notable especially when you visit Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which limits the number of permits it gives out to passenger vessels each year. HAL was one of the first cruise lines to operate there, so it has grandfather rights; essentially this means only a certain number of permits are allotted each year, and HAL gets them because they have had a presence at Glacier Bay for so long.
Holland America has about a half-dozen ships in Alaska each season, and all are permitted to go to Glacier Bay. (HAL’s sister company, Princess, also has the same privilege; the cruise line started sailing to in Alaska in 1969.)
Once in Glacier Bay, rangers board the ship to provide an onboard narrative, talking about the historic and geologic events that shaped Glacier Bay as well as providing insight into the wildlife you might see.
Crew serve hot pea soup on a cool Alaska day on Nieuw Amsterdam. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
If you’re visiting Alaska for the first time, Glacier Bay is a must. It’s a spectacular display of nature, complete with deep fjords and vast glaciers, that will leave you awestruck. HAL will get you there.
While I’ve visited Glacier Bay a couple of times over the years, I was riveted by the commentary. Several of HAL’s ships, including Nieuw Amsterdam, are perfect for Alaska and scenic cruising, thanks to the open bows and numerous other deck spaces connected to the outdoors. Guests can get views from the front on several decks when the bows are opened. I found myself watching the scenery for hours from the bow. (Holland America also provides delicious hot Dutch pea soup to passengers on the bow, as well as setting up a bar for cocktails.)
Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel fishes on a shore excursion in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Most of Holland America’s time is spent in the biggest, most-popular cruise ports: Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway. No doubt, these spots are touristy, with kitschy shops, overpriced restaurants and costumed tour guides.
But there’s a reason these ports are so popular: Collectively, they offer all the things that make Alaska a great destination – wildlife, scenery and adventure.
Holland America offers more excursions in each Alaska port – 65-plus per! – than it does in any other port in the world. So, there are plenty of options to appeal to the first-time cruiser.
Taneka Rodriguez, who’s been with Holland America since 2017 and works on the line’s shore excursions team, says part of the appeal is that the excursions are so diverse. Families might love the lumberjack show in Ketchikan or dog sled mushing in Juneau, while foodies could pick the coastal cruise and oyster farm with ocean-to-table tasting in Ketchikan or the culinary walk in Juneau.
With six cruise ships in Alaska, Holland America certainly has the scale to support so many excursion options, and Rodriguez credits the line’s long partnership with Allen Marine Tours, which puts together many of the excursions in Alaska. (The tour company works with most of the cruise lines that visit the 49th State.)
The scale and partnership help keep the options fresh. For example, the lumberjack show has been a staple in Ketchikan for years, but it keeps evolving, adding options that include axe-throwing or a crab feast, and it can be combined with other excursions, such as a visit to the Saxman Native Village in Ketchikan.
The White Pass Scenic Railway is a popular excursion in Skagway. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Likewise, the White Pass and Yukon Route narrow gauge railway is a must from Skagway, but HAL offers a number of excursion options, from a boozy luxury tour (sold out on my cruise) to a full-day outing with onboard and land exploration. I had always wanted to try this excursion, but the eight-hour requirement was a turn off for me. HAL offers a version that’s half that time and quite thrilling. I loved hanging out on the platform between cars, watching the train snake higher and higher into the mountain pass. Accessible and multilingual versions of the White Pass Rail are available, as are adventurous options like a train up/bike down tour or one that incorporates a hike.
Additional accessible tours are possible, including the popular Bering Sea crab fishing experience. HAL offers coaches in some cases that include hydraulic lifts to work with wheelchairs and scooters. (Check with the line before booking to see whether the excursion is right for you.)
Favorites among Holland America’s guests include small-group whale watching and exploring the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau and an off-road UTV safari, cruise, crab feast and craft beer experience. The latter sold out before I boarded, and while I was on the waiting list, Rodriguez told me people seldom drop out of this one. She was right, and I ended up enjoying a spectacular day fishing and eating our catches in Ketchikan.
An open bow on Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam is ideal for scenic cruising. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
All cruise lines offer varying degrees of onboard programming, which I’ve enjoyed over the years. Learning is part of the experience on an Alaska cruise, and it’s especially important to cruisers visiting Alaska for the first time.
On Holland America Line, the daily agenda is packed with enrichment activities. It starts with the cruise and travel director. (That’s right, in Alaska, the cruise director’s role and title is expanded.) They lead lectures, answer questions and generally keep things running smoothly.
Additionally, the onboard shore excursion managers and their team are a big part of the experience. They will talk through the tours offered and help guests find the right fit. The shore excursion desk on Nieuw Amsterdam is located in the Crow’s Nest, a beautiful and relaxing observation lounge space at the top of the ship with plenty of windows so you don’t miss any of the sights. The shore excursion desk on our cruise was open virtually any time the ship was sailing.
All HAL ships also have onboard wildlife guides, who provide lectures, lead wildlife spotting and generally are available to answer questions. The lectures and accompanying materials are the same across the fleet, though guides can put their own spin on lectures. Our guide, Dominic Aki, led several lectures and wildlife-spotting sessions, including an incredible, orca-filled journey through Alaska’s Inside Passage.
It’s worth noting that Aki took special care to use the native names for places and points of interest, in deference to the rich culture that makes up the Alaskan landscape. Holland America also hosts “cultural ambassadors” onboard so its cruisers can connect to the indigenous population of Alaska.
Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam cuts through the water in Alaska. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Programming is supplemented with movies and documentaries, as well as fun activities like salmon-cooking demonstrations and trivia contests.
When National Park rangers are brought onboard to give running commentary in Glacier Bay, they highlight what guests are seeing in real time and provide information on the history and geology of Alaska. (It’s broadcast throughout the ship’s public spaces.) They also engage with children through HAL’s kids club, Club HAL.
Nieuw Amsterdam offers several incredible viewing spots, including the open bow and a full wraparound promenade deck. Not all cruise lines offer this kind of viewing, which I thoroughly enjoyed in part because it never felt crowded anywhere – I didn’t have to show up to reserve a spot early and fight for a glimpse of nature.
Food at Morimoto by Sea on Nieuw Amsterdam. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
While all cruise ships that visit Alaska lean heavily into the seafood of the region, with salmon and crab offerings galore, only Holland America offers a sustainable seafood program. The line’s Global Fresh Fish Program, for which Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto is the ambassador, is the only one on a major cruise line to be certified by the Marine Stewardship Council as well as the Aquaculture Stewardship Council.
Onboard, that means you’ll see items on the menu in the ship’s main dining room marked with a sustainable symbol. Most are included, while other premium items, including those from Morimoto by Sea, come with an extra charge. Every member of the culinary staff has gone through training so they understand the program and maintain the high standards it brings with it.
Additionally, Nieuw Amsterdam is the only ship in HAL’s fleet with a standalone Morimoto by Sea restaurant. (On other ships, it’s a pop-up experience in the Tamarind restaurant.) Morimoto by Sea only offers sustainable seafood, and its menu includes fish from Alaska.
Martini's on Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam come with a dry spaghetti olive pick. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
HAL also noticeably puts the environment front and center: It won’t allow plastic bottles onboard (even guests can’t bring them), and single-use plastics are nowhere to be found. I especially loved the creative use of a dry strand of spaghetti instead of a plastic olive pick when I ordered a martini. That said, I still found paper everywhere, from daily programs to advertisements for art auctions.
Still, the effort is noticeable, and for first-time cruisers, especially those who might have put off booking a cruise because of concerns about environmental impact, HAL is a strong choice.
Learn more about what you can do to help the environment when you cruise.
Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel walks through an ice garden in Alaska. (Photo: John Roberts)
Holland America Line packs a lot into its cruises, but it might not be the right fit for you if you really want to spend time viewing wildlife. Yes, you’ll see it during scenic cruising days and if you specifically book whale-watching or bear-spotting excursions. But if, for example, you’re cruising and whales appear off the bow, it’s unlikely the ship will slow so you can linger and watch them feed. (This is the case for most big ships in Alaska.)
The size of the ships also means they can only get so close to glaciers. On my sailing, Nieuw Amsterdam’s visit to Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, an incredibly scenic spot, came on a day when we had fog, and Hubbard Glacier, a highlight, couldn’t be seen from the ship.
While I was impressed with the knowledge and approachability of the wildlife guide on my cruise, there was only one of him to be shared by more than 2,000 passengers. If you’re a wildlife lover who wants to have plenty of one-on-one conversations with naturalists and scientists during your week onboard, this might not be the right pick for you.
A skiff from Mist Cove near Dawes Glacier in Endicott Arm (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Smaller expedition cruise ships, like those from companies such as Lindblad, UnCruise Adventures or The Boat Company, will offer much more time to view wildlife, get closer-to-glacier experiences and have more guides onboard. They also come with a higher price tag.
Holland America Line is a great pick for first-timers who want to hit all the highlights with a cruise line that has been visiting Alaska for decades. The options onboard are exceptional, and the crew return season after season, so they know the region so well. It offers programming for families, and has all the comforts of a big cruise ship, from an array of dining options to fun entertainment.