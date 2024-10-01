Alaska Excursion Options are Diverse and Plentiful

Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel fishes on a shore excursion in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Most of Holland America’s time is spent in the biggest, most-popular cruise ports: Juneau , Ketchikan and Skagway . No doubt, these spots are touristy, with kitschy shops, overpriced restaurants and costumed tour guides.

But there’s a reason these ports are so popular: Collectively, they offer all the things that make Alaska a great destination – wildlife, scenery and adventure.

Holland America offers more excursions in each Alaska port – 65-plus per! – than it does in any other port in the world. So, there are plenty of options to appeal to the first-time cruiser.

Taneka Rodriguez, who’s been with Holland America since 2017 and works on the line’s shore excursions team, says part of the appeal is that the excursions are so diverse. Families might love the lumberjack show in Ketchikan or dog sled mushing in Juneau , while foodies could pick the coastal cruise and oyster farm with ocean-to-table tasting in Ketchikan or the culinary walk in Juneau.

With six cruise ships in Alaska, Holland America certainly has the scale to support so many excursion options, and Rodriguez credits the line’s long partnership with Allen Marine Tours, which puts together many of the excursions in Alaska. (The tour company works with most of the cruise lines that visit the 49th State.)

The scale and partnership help keep the options fresh. For example, the lumberjack show has been a staple in Ketchikan for years, but it keeps evolving, adding options that include axe-throwing or a crab feast, and it can be combined with other excursions, such as a visit to the Saxman Native Village in Ketchikan.

The White Pass Scenic Railway is a popular excursion in Skagway. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Likewise, the White Pass and Yukon Route narrow gauge railway is a must from Skagway, but HAL offers a number of excursion options, from a boozy luxury tour (sold out on my cruise) to a full-day outing with onboard and land exploration. I had always wanted to try this excursion, but the eight-hour requirement was a turn off for me. HAL offers a version that’s half that time and quite thrilling. I loved hanging out on the platform between cars, watching the train snake higher and higher into the mountain pass. Accessible and multilingual versions of the White Pass Rail are available, as are adventurous options like a train up/bike down tour or one that incorporates a hike.

Additional accessible tours are possible, including the popular Bering Sea crab fishing experience. HAL offers coaches in some cases that include hydraulic lifts to work with wheelchairs and scooters. (Check with the line before booking to see whether the excursion is right for you.)

Favorites among Holland America’s guests include small-group whale watching and exploring the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau and an off-road UTV safari, cruise, crab feast and craft beer experience. The latter sold out before I boarded, and while I was on the waiting list, Rodriguez told me people seldom drop out of this one. She was right, and I ended up enjoying a spectacular day fishing and eating our catches in Ketchikan.