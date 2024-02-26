7. Give in to the Unique Atmosphere in Dawson City -- Explore Both Its Establishments and Nature

Street tour of Dawson City, Alaska, USA (Photo: Holland America Line)

Your first stop in the Yukon territory is Dawson City, the epicenter of the Klondike Gold Rush. Dawson City has maintained its 1890s facades to appeal to tourists and, paired with its unpaved streets, it's truly appealing to young people who are drawn to work in its shops, bars and cafes. There's a definite "hipster miner" vibe, which makes the two nights you'll spend there stand out from the rest.

Holland America Alaska cruisetours include private flights from Fairbanks and that cuts out the alternative, which is an eight-hour bus ride.

Don't skip the old-timey saloon show called Diamond Tooth Gertie's. This casino brings in talent from outside the town, and the singers and dancers really know how to entertain. One ticket buys you admittance to all three cabaret shows, which become more risque over the course of the night. So, it pays to stay a while.

Aside from exploring the town, take advantage of Dawson City's proximity to the Yukon wilderness and spend some time outside. If you're hiking the Ninth Avenue Trail to its views overlooking the Klondike River, remember to go with a group and speak loudly or bring a bear horn; grizzlies are common in these parts.

Options for less-mobile passengers include an afternoon on Klondike Spirit paddlewheeler, which takes you past the city's eerie steamship graveyard.

Excursion options include a trip to the hard-to-reach Tombstone Territorial Park, but if you're not feeling yet another tour bus, there are other things for you to do. Parks Canada has a series of historic walking tours that cost less than $10. My favorite was a walk featuring the wilderness-themed poetry of Dawson City resident, Robert Service.