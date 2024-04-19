Holiday in every way with Royal Caribbean

Sponsored by Royal Caribbean
Looking for fun, sun and adventures that guarantee bragging rights all summer long? How about ice-skating or racing a friend down twin waterslides. Love heights? Well, strap on a harness and conquer a rock-climbing wall. Or take it to the next level when hoisted 90 metres above sea level in a viewing capsule known as the North Star®.
That’s just one day of a cruise holiday filled with good times at every turn. Whether you’re a family, a couple or a group of friends, you’ll be spoilt – and spoilt for choice.
But if you want to just relax you can do that too – recline on a deck chair by a cascading swimming pool or drift off in a dreamy spa as a masseuse eases tired muscles.
At night, there’s a cocktail bar for every mood and a chance to dress up and enjoy dinner-and-a-show. If you hanker for a meal that’s a performance in itself, that can be arranged by booking the whimsical Wonderland restaurant and wandering down a rabbit hole to take a seat in a big Alice chair.
Anthem of the Seas (above) will make its Australian debut and be based in Sydney. Voyager of the Seas, slightly smaller and sporting a multi-million-dollar refresh, is headed for homeport Brisbane (below)
All this adventure becomes reality when Royal Caribbean returns to Australia for the 2025-2026 season with two stunning fleet mates, offering a choice of 43 sailings which are on sale now.
With itineraries from two to 12 days, there is an adventure to suit anyone who seeks new experiences and insights. First-timers can dip their toe in the water with two-nights or long weekends at sea. Sun worshippers can enjoy the warmth of the Pacific islands and Queensland beaches over seven to nine days, while New Zealand itineraries are designed to visit the entire country or a few favourite ports on either the North or South Island.
Royal Caribbean’s vice president and managing director of Australia and New Zealand, Gavin Smith, said: “Between the excitement of Anthem of the Seas making its Australian debut, Voyager’s return Down Under and more weekend getaways than ever before, the 2025-2026 summer season is one for the books.
“Every kind of holidaymaker can make memories in more ways than one with a varied line-up, from short getaways to a longer sailing from Asia, and new experiences like the show-stopping ‘We Will Rock You’ musical production, ice-skating shows and six exclusive family adventures created by Royal Caribbean and the Wiggly Friends.”
Kids just want to have fun and Royal Caribbean intends to deliver it with the launch of six cruises starring The Wiggles in 2025-2026.
Royal Caribbean has partnered with the famous Aussie entertainers to create the Ultimate Wiggly Adventure on both Anthem of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas.
The Wiggles’ Wiggly Friends, Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn, Henry the Octopus and Wags the Dog, will tread the boards – oops, that’s the decks – on three itineraries on each ship travelling to the South Pacific and the Whitsundays over seven to nine nights.
With four sea days on each cruise, there will be ample time to catch a Wiggles stage show, groove at a Wiggles Character dance party, cosy up at Wiggles Character story time and mix with Wiggly Friends. Be prepared for an “Ahoy Me Hearties” from Captain Feathersword who may demonstrate his skills on the FlowRider surf simulator or steer a Bumper car around the SeaPlex stadium.
When Anthem of the Seas arrives in Sydney, passengers should be prepared to rock. Not on bumpy seas but at the smash hit West End musical, We Will Rock You, the only ship to stage this amazing show. Written by comedian Ben Elton and featuring 24 songs from British legends, Queen, it is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. Other productions certain to wow audiences are ‘The Gift’ and Spectra’s Cabaret, which mix music and dance with acrobatics and aerial feats. The entertainment continues in the Music Hall with DJs and live bands, where guest can show off dance moves they learnt at the ship’s salsa and swing classes.
A packed program of activities includes sky diving at RipCord by iFly, soaring high in the North Star, careening around in bumper cars or roller skates and hanging ten at the FlowRider. Leisurely pursuits include the latest fad of pickle ball, arts-and-crafts classes and watching a movie on the open-air screen.
With 25 restaurants and bars, no meal or drink need ever be the same. Australians will welcome the return of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s rustic fare at Jamie’s Italian, perfect steaks at Chops Grille and Japanese specialities at Izumi, while Wonderland restaurant is a culinary magic show.
New for Sydneysiders will be 1950s-style diner, Johnny Rockets, serving hot dogs, burgers and tuna melts, and when it comes to a drink, guests will be amazed as robots at the Bionic Bar prepare the beverages. With the touch of a button, patrons order their favourite tipple and watch as two robotic arms select the ingredients and shake up the cocktail.
Voyager of the Seas will showcase its versatile entertainment space, Studio B, which doubles as an ice-skating rink and a studio where game shows and dance parties take place. Professional ice-skaters perform at this, the first ice-rink at sea and passengers can also strap on skates and test their prowess at select times.
The 12-metre rock-climbing wall and laser tag game, Battle for Planet Z, are other popular attractions, while The Perfect Storm three-storey waterslide will definitely make a splash. Adults will relish the adults-only Solarium pool retreat and Vitality Spa℠, along with 20 dining venues and bars.
Whether you’re a child, teen or adult, the appeal of a cruise holiday is the freedom to do as much or as little as you like, while connecting with loved ones along the way.
Days can be filled with adrenalin-fuelled pursuits or spent relaxing with a book and the warm ocean breezes, while nights are for sharing a meal with the clan or finding that perfect table-for-two. Production shows are family-friendly affairs, and when it’s time for adults to enjoy a nightcap, youngsters can meet up with friends at their supervised kids’ clubs and teen hangouts.
Shore excursions see the family swim and snorkel on idyllic islands or engage in cultural experiences; winery visits and art deco tours are among the choices in New Zealand.
Anthem of the Seas lets first-time passengers test the waters with two and three-night ‘sampler cruises’ and a five-night jaunt to Tasmania.
Seven-night South Pacific itineraries call at the decidedly French port of Noumea, capital of New Caledonia, and dreamy Mystery Island in Vanuatu, known for its crystal-clear water and excellent snorkelling. Eight-night cruises add Port Vila, renowned for its duty-free shopping, the Blue Lagoon and Mele Cascades waterfall.
While New Zealand sailings are designed for first time visitors and repeat passengers alike. A 12-night cruise covers the main ports on both the North and South islands, such as Auckland, Napier and Dunedin, together with the scenic wonders of Bay of Islands and Fiordland’s three magnificent sounds. Shorter cruises focus on a region or just one island.
From its Brisbane base, Voyager of the Seas can easily escape to the tropics on four and six-night cruises visiting the Whitsundays and Yorkey’s Knob. Selected sailings add a visit to tiny Willis Island for a scenic circumnavigation.
South Pacific cruises visit favourites Noumea, Mystery Island and Port Vila, and include Luganville on longer itineraries for day trips to the famous blue swimming holes and stunning Champagne Beach.