When it comes to considering weather on a European river cruise, all you generally need to think about is packing the right clothes for the season. However, there are occasions when you might hear about high or low water levels affecting river cruises, so here is all you need to know about water levels and why Viking is the best river cruise line to choose when it comes to managing and minimizing any impact the weather might have on a sailing.
Unlike ocean cruising, river vessels are never going to be affected by rough seas, high winds or extreme weather such as hurricanes. The only weather-related issue that can impact itineraries are high and low water levels.
Given the thousands of European river cruises that set sail annually without any problems, there are very few affected by water levels. Nevertheless, weather can sometimes adversely affect river cruises in Europe so it's good to know what to expect -- and what Viking does to ensure your cruise goes as smoothly as possible -- whatever the weather.
High water levels in Anderach on the Rhine (Photo: Adam Coulter)
High water tends to happen in springtime, after snow melts in mountains surrounding European rivers and water flows down in streams and rivulets to swell the volume of the rivers. Most times this isn’t an issue, as rivers have ample capacity to take the extra water. However, if a very cold winter -- with a large amount of residual melting snow -- is coupled with high amounts of spring rainfall, the combined effect can cause high water levels.
Typically, the Rhine, Danube, Rhone, Saone, Seine and other central European waterways fed by the Alps and other mountain ranges tend to have the most flooding.
Low water will most likely occur in the late summer or early fall; typically from late July onwards. Long, hot periods without rain cause water levels to drop.
Passau, Germany (Credit: Viking)
All European river cruise vessels -- including Viking's fleet of Longships -- are built to exacting specifications to sail on the region's waterways. The maximum length is 443 feet, with a width of 37 feet, in order to fit into narrow locks that were constructed well over 100 years ago. Similarly, all ships have three passenger decks so they can sail beneath low bridges.
If water levels get too high, ships can no longer sail under bridges and, more rarely, docking spots are underwater so vessels are unable to moor. If the level is too low then ships cannot sail because rocks on the banks and river bed are exposed and there is a danger of running aground.
No. High and low water levels aren't consistent, although there are certain historic 'pinch points'. For example, the UNESCO-listed Middle Rhine Valley is the shallowest part of the Rhine and is therefore the most likely to experience low water levels. The water level on the narrow section at Kaub, one of the main choke points, is constantly monitored and is a good indicator of water levels in the valley. In recent years there have also been low water levels on the stretch of the Danube between Passau and Regensberg, along with flooding in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.
A Viking Longship Docked in Budapest (Photo: Viking)
This often means that if one section of a river is closed others are still navigable. Rivers with a large number of locks -- most notably the Rhine and Danube, plus with the Rhine-Main-Danube Canal connecting the two rivers -- are best placed to deal with high and low water levels. As well as raising and lowering riverboats and cargo vessels to sail on different stretches of a river or canal, locks also manage the water flow and rivers with locks tend to recover from high and low water levels more quickly.
A Viking Longship on the Rhine (Image: Viking)
Since 2012, Viking's award-winning Longships have been built at Neptun Werft, the German-headquartered shipyard that is the world market leader in the construction of river cruise ships. The structurally identical riverboats have a draft -- the depth of the vessel below the waterline -- of just 5.24 feet which enables them to sail in very shallow water.
They are also equipped with collapsible upper deck railings and sun awnings which can be lowered by crew members to allow the Longships to sail beneath low bridges if water levels are high. Additionally, the navigation bridge -- the highest point on the ship -- is on hydraulics and can be lowered down into the sun deck during as the ship passes under bridges. When this happens the sun deck will be temporarily closed off to guests.
Another huge advantage Viking has is that its fleet of Longships are identical, unlike competitors, which allows for Viking to execute seamless “ship swaps” in the event of a water disruption, allowing guests to be swapped into their exact same stateroom on a sister ship.
Viking’s fleet is also strategically sailing the same itinerary in the opposite direction to allow for these ship swaps to occur.
A Viking Longship moored at Breisach (Photo: Sara Macefield)
Water levels are very unpredictable, with unseasonal rains or unusual periods of drought meaning nobody can accurately foresee how an upcoming sailing season will work out. It is important to bear in mind that Viking -- and other cruise lines -- might only find out a few days before if a cruise is going to be impacted by high or low water.
Equally, high and low water issues often resolve themselves very quickly, sometimes within a matter of days. So, it is important not to cancel your sailing based on what you might see in weather reports or on the news until you hear from Viking. Be assured Viking will be closely monitoring the situation and you will be informed immediately if your sailing is going to be affected.
A Viking Longship in Passau Germany (Image: Viking)
As the world's largest river cruise line -- with the most ships and itineraries on European rivers -- Viking is best-placed to cope with any issues caused by high and low water levels and cause the minimum disruption to your vacation. The line also works closely with trusted local partners and authorities that monitor water levels in order to be able to react -- and adapt itineraries if needed -- as quickly as possible.
A bedroom attendant arranging a bed on Viking Gymir (Photo: Viking)
Depending on the circumstances of the water levels during a specific voyage, there may be various options.
Firstly, Viking may organize a stress-free 'ship swaps'. This can be done seamlessly as Viking’s large European river fleet includes identical Longships. While you are out on an excursion, Viking will arrange for all your luggage to be transported to the same cabin on another Longship on the river for the rest of the trip.
When you return from your shore excursion, everything will look exactly the same and you will continue on your voyage – bypassing the impacted area. Modifications may include staying on board during a period of time while you continue to explore nearby destinations and shore excursions operating as planned by motorcoach.
If Viking does need to make any changes Viking will notify you and your travel advisor, as necessary, to share any known impacts and answer questions.