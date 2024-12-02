Sponsored by Viking

When it comes to considering weather on a European river cruise, all you generally need to think about is packing the right clothes for the season. However, there are occasions when you might hear about high or low water levels affecting river cruises, so here is all you need to know about water levels and why Viking is the best river cruise line to choose when it comes to managing and minimizing any impact the weather might have on a sailing.

Unlike ocean cruising, river vessels are never going to be affected by rough seas, high winds or extreme weather such as hurricanes. The only weather-related issue that can impact itineraries are high and low water levels.

Given the thousands of European river cruises that set sail annually without any problems, there are very few affected by water levels. Nevertheless, weather can sometimes adversely affect river cruises in Europe so it's good to know what to expect -- and what Viking does to ensure your cruise goes as smoothly as possible -- whatever the weather.