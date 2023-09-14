When Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay debuted in 2019, family fun seemed to be at the heart of the private island experience.

But adults looking for their own getaway beyond the multiple kid-friendly waterslides will soon have their wish with the upcoming debut of Hideaway Beach.

The adults-only area will consist of an all-day experience on the island, with a private beach and pools, new dedicated venues for drinks and food, cabanas, live music and more.

“There are experiences for everyone on a Royal Caribbean vacation, and that’s at the heart of our private island and its popularity. Whether it’s thrill or chill, family time or time to celebrate, families and friends can create their ‘perfect’ vacation day without compromise, and Hideaway Beach adds to what continues to be an unmatched combination of ways to do just that,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Here’s what we know so far about Royal Caribbean’s latest addition to Perfect Day at CocoCay.