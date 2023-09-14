  • Newsletter
Hideaway Beach will debut in January 2024 (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Everything we Know About Hideaway Beach, the First Adults-Only Escape at CocoCay

Editor
Jorge Oliver
Published
Sep 14, 2023
Read time
2 min read

When Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay debuted in 2019, family fun seemed to be at the heart of the private island experience.

But adults looking for their own getaway beyond the multiple kid-friendly waterslides will soon have their wish with the upcoming debut of Hideaway Beach.

The adults-only area will consist of an all-day experience on the island, with a private beach and pools, new dedicated venues for drinks and food, cabanas, live music and more.

“There are experiences for everyone on a Royal Caribbean vacation, and that’s at the heart of our private island and its popularity. Whether it’s thrill or chill, family time or time to celebrate, families and friends can create their ‘perfect’ vacation day without compromise, and Hideaway Beach adds to what continues to be an unmatched combination of ways to do just that,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Here’s what we know so far about Royal Caribbean’s latest addition to Perfect Day at CocoCay.

What is Hideaway Beach?

Hideaway Beach will be an adults-only secluded spot in Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Hideaway beach will be the first adults-only escape on Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay. The private beach area will cater to passengers 18 and older, providing a dedicated experience away from the island’s family-friendly entertainment venues.

Where Will Hideaway Beach be Located?

Hideaway Beach will be located on the northwest beach of Perfect Day at CocoCay, at the farthest distance on the island from Thrill Water Park. The island itself lies in the Bahama’s Berry Island chain, netween Nassau and Freeport.

Hideaway Beach will cover approximately one acre of land. Cruisers will have the option to take a tram to Hideaway Beach from Perfect Day at CocoCay’s pier.

What Amenities Will Be Available in Hideaway Beach?

Hideaway Beach will feature an adults-only pool (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

As the name suggests, the centerpiece of Hideaway Beach will be the secluded adults-only beach on the northwest coast of Perfect Day at CocoCay. The beach will resemble a half-moon lagoon separated from the rocky coastal outcrops that characterize the coast of the island.

Hideaway Beach will also be home to Hideaway Pool, located just behind the beach. The pool will feature the two-tier Hideaway Bar, which doubles as a swim-up bar and poolside locale. Additionally, two full-service bars will be located on both sides of Hideaway Beach, as well as On the Rocks, an al fresco bar along the rocky shore that will feature live music, TVs to watch live sports, and games like pool and shuffleboard.

Food options will include Slice of Paradise, a rustic pizza restaurant and bar, and will feature unique toppings like Bahamian guava barbecue chicken; and Snack Shack, serving complimentary chicken sandwiches, burgers, fried mozzarella sticks, salads and more.

Hideaway Beach will also feature the Hideaway Cabanas, 10 poolside cabanas with amenities like cabana attendant service, a mini-fridge, floating beach mats and charging outlets.

What Will Hideaway Beach Cost?

Like other amenities at Perfect Day at CocoCay, access to Hideaway Beach will have an entry fee that’s set to vary depending on the season of the year.

When Will Hideaway Beach Open?

Hideaway Beach is scheduled to make its debut in Jan. 2024, just in time for the awaited launch of Royal Caribbean’s new ship, Icon of the Seas.

Updated September 14, 2023
