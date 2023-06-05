Stockholm

Experience a classic…

There is no shortage of attractions on the island of Djurgarden, accessible via bus, tram or ferry. Relive the glittering ’70s at ABBA The Museum; tour five centuries’ worth of Swedish houses and farmsteads at Skansen, the world’s oldest open-air museum; or learn about life at sea at the Vasa Museet, the centerpiece of which is a grand Vasa ship that sank off the coast of Stockholm in 1628 but was recovered more than 300 years later. Wandering on foot through the cobblestoned alleys of Gamla Stan, Stockholm’s medieval city center, is another timeless diversion: The area is home to the Royal Palace, Nobel Museum (devoted to winners of the Nobel Prize) and enough restaurants to feed you for a year.

Now go deeper…

Join the locals for a ritualistic sweat session in the sauna at Hellasgarden, located within the Nacka nature reserve about 20 minutes from downtown Stockholm. There are separate saunas for men and women, with mixed-gender sessions held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (Note: You must be fully nude to enter; swimsuits are not permitted.) On Thursday evenings, the changing rooms, showers and patio are lit with candles -- the ultimate hygge indulgence. Because the sauna is perched on beautiful Lake Kalltorp, it’s common to see Swedes leaping off the floating dock for a quick cool-down session. (In winter, they climb through a hole drilled in the ice.) It’s best to pair your sauna session with an outdoor activity: The reserve has walking trails, canoeing, mountain biking and cross-country skiing.

Less-active travelers should book it to Sodermalm, an arty bohemian neighborhood with a bounty of galleries, cafes, vintage boutiques and an excellent international photography museum (Fotografiska).