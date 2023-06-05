Everyone loves a beach day -- and Disney cruisers will have a new choice in 2024 with the debut of a new private beach club, Lighthouse Point. Located in the Bahamas on the island of Eleuthera, Lighthouse Point will be a privately developed escape designed exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests.
Here's everything we know about what's coming about this project, which will have a pier and be its own port stop on Disney itineraries.
Lighthouse Point will be located in the Bahamas on the island of Eleuthera, appxorimately 114 miles southeast of Castaway Cay in the Caribbean.
"With three new ships joining our fleet, we thought this would be an incredible opportunity to add another unique destination to our ports of call," said then Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek at D23 Expo in 2019. "We looked all over the Bahamas and Caribbean for an ideal location that would enable us to create new experiences, while celebrating the culture of this amazing region."
In early 2019, Disney purchased the privately-owned Lighthouse Point and signed an agreement with the Government of The Bahamas that will serve as a guide for the responsible development of the site. Disney intends to develop less than 20% of the land and has committed to sustainable construction and environmental monitoring during building and once in operation. It has also donated over 190 acres of the property to the local government, and access to Lighthouse Point will also be allowed for local residents.
Lighthouse Point is designed to be a beach day with activities for families, groups, solos and adults. While not everything about the project has been publicly released, Disney has revealed that Lighthouse Point will have the following:
*An expansive family beach on the east end of Eleuthera located near market-style dining, recreation and other amenities.
*A family water play area with two slides, water drums, fountains and more. There will also be a dedicated space for toddlers.
*Recreational activities for kids and what Disney calls "kids at heart," including a covered gaming pavilion, a volleyball court and gaga ball pit, watercraft and bike rentals, nature trails for hiking and biking and more.
*Another beach on the island's southwest shore will have 20 premium family cabanas for rent. These will include four double cabanas that can accommodate larger groups and will offer massage services.
*An adults-only beach with a dedicated dining area for food and drink. Six private cabanas will be available to rent here.
*A themed kids' club for children ages 3 to 12, run by Disney Cruise Line counselors. The space will include a splash pad inspired by "The Little Mermaid," a shaded area and dedicated dining area.
*A Bahamian arts and culture pavilion will have special programs and local artists that celebrate traditions from the islands.
*Opportunities to interact with Disney characters on the island will also be available.
*Disney plans to offer shore excursions to other areas in Eleuthera too.
Eleuthera Island is part of the "Out Islands" of the Bahamas, and are known for turquoise water and white sand beaches. Princess Cruises has its private beach area, Princess Cays, on one end of Eleuthera, and other Carnival Corporation cruise lines often stop there.
Lighthouse Point will be a separate itinerary stop for Disney. The line has said that the project will feature its own pier (an open-trestle design that eliminates the need for dredging as part of the line’s sustainability efforts). Right now, it is unknown if the port will be able to host more than one ship at a time. Castaway Cay only supports a single ship per day, so it stands to reason Lighthouse Point will likely only host one Disney Cruise Line ship at a time.
Disney says Lighthouse Point will open in summer 2024.
Lighthouse Point sounds very similar to Disney's current private island, Castaway Cay. In its marketing materials, Disney calls Lighthouse Point a "complement" to Castaway Cay, which is located near another Bahamian Out Island, Great Abaco Island.
Given its proximity to Florida's Port Canaveral, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lighthouse Point will likely become a regular stop on most Disney itineraries visiting the Bahamas and Caribbean.